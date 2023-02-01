Georgia’s Champions of Change: a Family 2 Family special celebrates African-American trailblazers

In honor of Black History Month and WSB-TV’s 75th anniversary, we are celebrating Georgia’s African-American trailblazers.

Georgia’s Champions of Change: a Family 2 Family special will examine WSB-TV’s coverage of and involvement in the civil rights movement featuring in-depth interviews with key figures who led to change.

This primetime program will feature interviews from icons like former Atlanta mayor and Ambassador Andrew Young, civil rights pioneer Xernona Clayton and Billye Suber Aaron, former WSB-TV host and the widow of late baseball legend Hank Aaron.

Plus, we’ll take a look back at the broadcasting careers of WSB-TV legends and their important work and influence on Atlanta and beyond.

WHAT: Georgia’s Champions of Change: A Family 2 Family special

WHO: Channel 2′s Karyn Greer and Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez

WHEN: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

Programming Note: Wednesday night’s re-run of Abbott Elementary will air at 2:05 a.m. Thursday.

