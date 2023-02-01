ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Suspect charged in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the shopping center parking lot.

Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims, according to police.

The two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville at 879 Dawsonville Highway during a busy shopping time.

The suspect left the scene, and the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Both of the victims survived the attack.

Officers initially suspected the victims were targeted; new developments revealed that was true.

Police said this was not a random crime and the victims had a connection to Martinez.

The intent of the attack is still unclear, according to police.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said they plan to work every lead to catch Martinez, who fled the scene and is believed to be on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit that information here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs and more

Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs. On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report. The man was found asleep...
ATHENS, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Arrest warrant leads to stand-off with armed suspect in Sugar Hill

The Gwinnett County SWAT team was called to assist officers attempting to serve a Brookhaven arrest warrant to a suspect that was armed at a home in the 1200 block of Sycamore Summit in Sugar Hill. “At approximately 10:50 p.m. (Monday night), Brookhaven Police contacted Gwinnett Police asking for assistance...
SUGAR HILL, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy