Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville.

According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of 325 Bristol St. at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy is listed in stable condition. Police have recovered the firearm.

Police say kids could have been playing with the weapon or the boy could have shot himself accidentally. The cause of the shooting is still unclear at this time.