Police: Man arrested, another wanted in Uniondale gas station robbery

Police say a man has been arrested and another is on the loose after a gas station robbery in Uniondale.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. at the BP on Front Street.

Police say Shaun Williams, of Freeport, walked in, made a small purchase and then got inside of a gray SUV.

Officers say an unknown man then got out of the same car, walked inside and slid a note to the clerk demanding money while showing a gun.

The employee complied and the man left the store taking off in a car driven by Williams.

Officers later found that the same suspects were responsible for a Hempstead robbery that occurred last month.

Williams was found and arrested. The man who police say robbed the store is still on the run.