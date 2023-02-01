Police: Man arrested, another wanted in Uniondale gas station robbery
Police say a man has been arrested and another is on the loose after a gas station robbery in Uniondale.
The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. at the BP on Front Street.
Police say Shaun Williams, of Freeport, walked in, made a small purchase and then got inside of a gray SUV.
Officers say an unknown man then got out of the same car, walked inside and slid a note to the clerk demanding money while showing a gun.
The employee complied and the man left the store taking off in a car driven by Williams.
Officers later found that the same suspects were responsible for a Hempstead robbery that occurred last month.
Williams was found and arrested. The man who police say robbed the store is still on the run.
