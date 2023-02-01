ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”

By Harry Kettle
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Related
MMAmania.com

FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com

No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington that he needs to stay active to remain relevant: “He is in no man’s land out on an island by himself”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Colby Covington regarding his status in the welterweight division. Last March, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal thanks to a dominant decision win over ‘Gamebred’. However, just a few weeks later, Masvidal opted to attack Colby at a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
theminaretonline.org

Francis Ngannou Walks Away from the UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has decided to leave the UFC after being unable to come to terms with the company for his new contract. Ngannou stated that in his contract he wanted a three-fight deal, no extension clause, and for all fighters on the roster to have health insurance. The negotiations started around December, when Ngannou’s contract expired, and after weeks of negotiations, the UFC and Dana White decided to release him from the company. Ngannou talked about his contract and his past with the UFC on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.”
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
INGLEWOOD, CA
411mania.com

Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31

In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
MMAmania.com

Bellator 290: Unlike Khabib, Fedor will never leave MMA forever after retirement fight tonight

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently announced that he would step away from mixed martial arts (MMA) altogether, meaning he would no longer be coaching his team that comprises several of his close friends and family members. “The Eagle” enjoyed a good and prosperous run as...
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt Scheduled To Fight Trevin Jones At UFC 285

Cody Garbrandt will fight Trevin Jones on March 4 at UFC 285. ‘No Love’ has a new opponent once again. The former UFC bantamweight champion last fought in December 2021, losing to Kai Kara-France in the flyweight division. Since then, Garbrandt has been planning to return to 135 pounds, but he’s struggled to find an opponent that can make it to fight night.
theScore

Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate

The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy