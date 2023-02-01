Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”

Read full article on original website
Related
Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”
Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68. UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA). Lewis, 37, is looking to...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
UFC veteran Matt Brown sends a warning to Jake Paul ahead of his planned crossover to MMA: “It’s a different beast”
MMA veteran Matt Brown has issued a warning to Jake Paul as he plans to make the move into mixed martial arts with PFL. Last month, Jake Paul announced that he had signed a deal to compete under the Professional Fighters League umbrella. Some were surprised, whereas others saw it as a natural progression from his time in the boxing ring.
Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington that he needs to stay active to remain relevant: “He is in no man’s land out on an island by himself”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Colby Covington regarding his status in the welterweight division. Last March, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal thanks to a dominant decision win over ‘Gamebred’. However, just a few weeks later, Masvidal opted to attack Colby at a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.
Bellator 290 predictions: Is anyone picking Fedor to retire with upset of Ryan Bader?
Bellator returns this week for its first event of the year, and a pair of titles and monumental sendoff top the lineup. Bellator 290 takes place Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie. (Click here to open a PDF...
theminaretonline.org
Francis Ngannou Walks Away from the UFC
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has decided to leave the UFC after being unable to come to terms with the company for his new contract. Ngannou stated that in his contract he wanted a three-fight deal, no extension clause, and for all fighters on the roster to have health insurance. The negotiations started around December, when Ngannou’s contract expired, and after weeks of negotiations, the UFC and Dana White decided to release him from the company. Ngannou talked about his contract and his past with the UFC on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.”
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”
Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday. ‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few...
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
411mania.com
Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31
In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Unlike Khabib, Fedor will never leave MMA forever after retirement fight tonight
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently announced that he would step away from mixed martial arts (MMA) altogether, meaning he would no longer be coaching his team that comprises several of his close friends and family members. “The Eagle” enjoyed a good and prosperous run as...
Cody Garbrandt Scheduled To Fight Trevin Jones At UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt will fight Trevin Jones on March 4 at UFC 285. ‘No Love’ has a new opponent once again. The former UFC bantamweight champion last fought in December 2021, losing to Kai Kara-France in the flyweight division. Since then, Garbrandt has been planning to return to 135 pounds, but he’s struggled to find an opponent that can make it to fight night.
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 10