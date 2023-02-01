Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has decided to leave the UFC after being unable to come to terms with the company for his new contract. Ngannou stated that in his contract he wanted a three-fight deal, no extension clause, and for all fighters on the roster to have health insurance. The negotiations started around December, when Ngannou’s contract expired, and after weeks of negotiations, the UFC and Dana White decided to release him from the company. Ngannou talked about his contract and his past with the UFC on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.”

1 DAY AGO