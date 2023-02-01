Read full article on original website
Jump-starting the domestic supply chain for EVs
President Biden's plan to scale up domestic battery manufacturing for electric vehicles is proving to be popular. But the new incentives may end up costing the government much more than originally thought. Plus, Tyre Nichols is laid to rest in Memphis. And, the West's fight over water. Guests: Axios' Joann...
House GOP eyes China spy balloon investigations
House Republicans are indicating plans to investigate the Biden administration's response to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Why it matters: It fits into a broader array of planned probes by the new GOP House majority into the Biden...
Elon Musk wins securities fraud case over 2018 tweet
A San Francisco jury on Friday found Elon Musk and Tesla not liable in a trial over a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had “funding secured” to take the electric carmaker private.. Why it matters: This is a victory for Musk, who has openly pushed...
Everything we know about the China balloon
The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday that it had been tracking this week. The latest: The balloon was downed by an American fighter aircraft above the Atlantic Ocean with President Biden's authorization. U.S. military commanders developed plans to take the balloon...
U.S. economy adds whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% — the lowest level in over a half-century, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers added jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, the latest sign of a hot labor market despite aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to cool it down.
Tech earnings reveal a powerful industry taking some licks
This week's earnings reports confirmed that Big Tech companies are taking a hit from a slowing economy — but also that they're still raking in tons of money. The big picture: Tech companies have been on a decade-long growth jag, creating a generation of investors and workers who are now experiencing their first significant experience of a downturn, layoffs and retrenchment.
China claims balloon over U.S. is "civilian airship" that blew off course
China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that the high-altitude balloon in U.S. airspace being tracked by the Pentagon originated in China but claimed it is a civilian airship for "mainly meteorological" purposes. Why it matters: A senior U.S. defense official alleged with "very high confidence" that the balloon is flying...
It’s not the COVID economy, it’s just the economy now
The Federal Reserve doesn't see the pandemic posing a risk to the economy anymore — an important milestone. Driving the news: "COVID is no longer playing an important role in our economy," chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. Why it matters: The Fed chair's comments...
Stripe's new investment talk is an effort to rectify past mistakes
When news recently leaked that Stripe is in talks to raise new funding, most of the chatter was about a $60 billion valuation that's well below what the payments giant previously fetched. And that made sense, given how much weight we typically attach to nosebleed prices. Between the lines: What...
Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million in SEC settlement
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the company’s policies around workplace complaints and whistleblowers. Why it matters: The settlement concludes one of several investigations the game-maker has faced in recent years involving alleged misconduct at the...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Amazon CEO: We're working "really hard" to cut costs
Amazon's reset isn't over. State of play: The tech and logistics giant will stay on the cost-cutting course it started last year as the anomalous and massively beneficial economic conditions for its business created by the pandemic dissipate. Driving the news: "We're working really hard to streamline our costs and...
Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara to step down
Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara will step down due to family matters, she announced on LinkedIn Thursday. Why it matters: The news comes as the payments giant is said to be in talks to raise money at a lower valuation to its last funding round. Driving the news: "I have made...
China reopening spurs returns in emerging market funds
Emerging market debt and equities have rallied over the last few months. The main driver? China. Why it matters: It’s another example of how the world's second-largest economy sets the pace for the rest of the globe — or at least that’s what investors are banking on.
U.S. tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over nation
U.S. officials are tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the continental United States. Driving the news: Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the balloon was "traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."
Central banks vs. the markets
They're all trying. From Washington to London to Frankfurt, major central banks are saying — in every way they can — that they have more work to do to push interest rates high enough to vanquish inflation. But global financial markets just aren't buying it. Why it matters:...
Philippines grants U.S. military expanded access to bases amid China tensions
The United States said on Thursday it will boost its military presence in the Philippines after Manila agreed to give the U.S. access to four additional bases as it seeks to counter China's aggression in the region. Why it matters: The announcement comes amid growing concern over China's increasing assertiveness...
Top Armed Services Democrat: China "embarrassed" by balloon incident
The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said Saturday that the high-altitude balloon flying over the U.S. this week that came from China is "embarrassing" for Beijing. The big picture: Pentagon has accused China of using the balloon to collect information on sensitive military sites. China has denied...
Fully autonomous passenger planes are inching closer to takeoff
The world's biggest commercial aircraft makers seem increasingly convinced that autonomous passenger flight is a question of when, not if. Where it stands: Flying today's high-tech passenger jets is often a matter of setting up and overseeing their autopilot and other automated systems — but we're not yet at a point where computer systems can entirely replace human pilots.
Meta's good day
Meta investors got a double dose of good news on Wednesday. The Facebook parent company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and won a favorable ruling from the judge overseeing the FTC's move to block a virtual reality acquisition. Why it matters: Meta's positive earnings come amid dour reports from many other...
