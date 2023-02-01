Doctors don't want to pay taxes, mine is from Egypt and he voted for Trump for that reason. Yep, MONEY! That's trumps thing, he hands out money to those that have it and count on that money to pay for, TV and propaganda. That's all trumps done, nothing else. No wall the Mexicans were going to pay for. He said he'd stop the crime in Chicago in 7 days. On and on. He cheats in every golf round with his friends and even cheats playing pros who just turn their head. THERE lies, the rub. They turn their head for money, senators, governors and anyone he can buy.
The GOP is attacking womens doctors.... The brain drain from republican states is real. The war on women AND doctors will leave them with no doctors....
I bet when those Republicans need a doctor they won't care whether that doctor is woke or not.😎
