Read full article on original website
Related
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
WTVM
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death. The agency...
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
Valley fever could be spreading across the U.S. Here are the symptoms and what you need to know
Symptoms of valley fever may appear from one to three weeks after breathing in the fungal spores. Valley fever, a fungal infection most notably found in the Southwestern United States, is now likely to spread east, throughout the Great Plains and even north to the Canadian border because of climate change, according to a study in GeoHealth.
WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?
COVID cases are rising as the new XBB subvariant spreads. Are you at risk for reinfection if you recently had the virus?
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0