The Hill

Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
WTVM

CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death. The agency...
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
The Hill

WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
