DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
The Jewish Press
NASA Inks Cooperation Agreement with Israel Space Agency for Beresheet 2
NASA signed a collaboration agreement with the Israel Space Agency on Wednesday that will see the two agencies working together on the Beresheet 2 lunar mission that began preliminary work in December 2020. The agreement builds on the collaboration between the two agencies in 2019 during which NASA and the...
earth.com
New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life
If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
NASA tested new propulsion tech that could unlock new deep space travel possibilities
With the successful launch of Artemis I behind it, NASA has been doubling down on efforts to make deep space travel – and it’s reported future trips to the Moon and Mars – easier to achieve. We’ve already reported on why the Space Launch System used for the Artemis mission isn’t sustainable, but now NASA has tested a new propulsion tech that could cut down on the fuel needed for those missions.
Futurism
Elon Musk Says SpaceX May Build Starship That Dies on Purpose
One SpaceX Starship alone was never going to get us to Mars — that much was clear from the start. Even getting it beyond Earth's orbit will likely require numerous refueling stops, courtesy of additional Starships. And pulling all that off while recovering all the spacecraft and their Super Heavy boosters would be even more difficult.
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
SpaceNews.com
Lockheed Martin to launch first demo of new mid-size bus
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin plans to launch the first demonstration mission of its new LM 400 mid-sized satellite bus in 2023, the company announced Jan. 31. The first demonstration bus will kick off a “regular series of self-funded on-orbit LM 400 technology demonstration missions,” the company said.
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Astronomers discover potential habitable exoplanet only 31 light-years from Earth
Wolf 1069 b offers a unique opportunity to study a potentially habitable and tidally locked exoplanet.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
PBRs: The US Navy’s Small and Nimble Watercraft In Vietnam
The Patrol Boat, River – commonly known as PBR – was a nimble, speedy riverboat commissioned by the US Navy, for use during the Vietnam War. The vessel could easily traverse the shallow, weed-filled waters of Vietnamese rivers, and was equipped with a variety of weapons that made it a lethal combatant against enemy vessels.
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
CNET
NASA Spots Mars Rock That's Not Like the Others
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Here's a reminder Earth isn't the only planet with cool meteorites. Mars gets its share of incoming space rocks too. NASA's Curiosity rover discovered a beauty of a specimen in the Gale Crater in late January.
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Why life might be unique to Earth
Few spend enough time in the 'habitable zone' The post Why life might be unique to Earth appeared first on Talker.
Gizmodo
Webb Telescope Captures Countless Galaxies in New Image
The European Space Agency has released its image of the month for January, and it is (perhaps unsurprisingly) a stunning shot from the Webb Space Telescope. At the bottom of the image is LEDA 2046648, a spiral galaxy over one billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Hercules. Behind LEDA is a field of more distant galaxies, ranging from spiral shapes to pinpricks of light in the distant universe.
Phys.org
Researchers identify oldest bone spear point In the Americas
A team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has identified the Manis bone projectile point as the oldest weapon made of bone ever found in the Americas at 13,900 years. Dr. Michael Waters, distinguished professor of anthropology and director of Texas A&M's Center for the Study of...
DARPA's hypersonic HAWC completes final flight test at over Mach 5
DARPA announced the end of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) program with a final successful test flight that reached speeds over Mach 5 and flew for more than 300 nautical miles.
navalnews.com
Textron Systems’ Aerosonde UAS Takes 1st Maritime Flight onboard USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)
The inaugural mission follows an October 2022 contract award by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide unmanned aviation support aboard the ship for up to five years. The ESB 5 supports a broad range of military and aviation operations as part of the Forward Deployed...
From Sea to Victory: How the Battle of Chesapeake Led to American Independence
On September 5, 1781, the British were decisively defeated at the Battle of Chesapeake by French and American forces. This battle was a turning point in the American War of Independence, and it ultimately led to American victory and independence.
