EU prepares more Russia sanctions; Kremlin readies offensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian forces gird for an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks.
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a decades-old mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday. Moazzam Jah Ansari said the suicide bomber, who...
Military places restive areas of Myanmar under martial law
BANGKOK (AP) — Martial law was declared in several areas of military-run Myanmar on Thursday, a day after authorities extended a state of emergency throughout the country wracked by violence that some U.N. experts have described as a civil war. State-run MRTV television broadcast an announcement by Aung Lin...
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel, the military said, the latest in an uptick of violence in the region. Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip as well...
