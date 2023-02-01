ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer caught fire on 261 Elm Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, it was first reported as a vehicle fire, but the Holyoke Police Department informed them that it was actually a tractor-trailer fire.

The fire was quickly put out with minimal damage to the vehicles that were parked next to it. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire and Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

