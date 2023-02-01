Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Thursday removed the protective immunity of two lawmakers linked to one of the bloc’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, paving the way for them to be questioned by Belgian investigators. In a show of hands, the assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift...
KELOLAND TV
US reunites nearly 700 kids taken from parents under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration task force designed to reunite children separated from their families during President Trump’s presidency has reconnected nearly 700 children with their families, officials said Thursday. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to reunite families that...
KELOLAND TV
Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through...
KELOLAND TV
Second Chinese balloon floating over Latin America
(CBS NEWS, KELO) — The Pentagon says it believes another Chinese surveillance balloon is now flying over Latin America. That’s in addition to the first balloon that was spotted over Montana Thursday near sensitive nuclear missile sites, and is now making its way East. U.S. Secretary of State...
KELOLAND TV
China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon,...
