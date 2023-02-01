Read full article on original website
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
No. 5 Lutheran West stops Cuyahoga Heights’ unbeaten streak, 65-52: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up just two points at halftime, Lutheran West stopped Cuyahoga Heights’ bid for an undefeated boys basketball season by turning up its outside shooting in the third quarter and its defense in the fourth Friday night in Rocky River. The Longhorns, who are fifth in...
St. Ignatius’ turnaround vs. St. Edward could render seeds and numbers meaningless
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a noon deadline Saturday to file their votes for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, some coaches wait until the last minute. Others file their votes early. St. Ignatius provided a reason to wait with Friday night’s 53-50 win against top-ranked St. Edward that serves...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: how to claim one of market’s best offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the help of our bet365 Ohio bonus code offer here, new users need just $1 to receive an automatic $200...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: get big bonus now for Super Bowl head start
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Grab the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here and turn any $5+ bet on the NBA, college hoops, and more...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: $200 bet credits for any $1 wager this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A stacked weekend of sports action lies ahead and new players can activate the latest bet365 Ohio promo code offer for...
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
