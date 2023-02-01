Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Related
Drafting Browns player dodgeball teams: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were well-represented in the Pro Bowl games on Thursday night, including in dodgeball, where Myles Garrett was one of the last players eliminated. It got us thinking: if you could draft the perfect Browns dodgeball team, who would you take? So we did it. Mary...
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
Cleveland Guardians hire Amanda Kamekona as their first woman on-the-field coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona, the first woman on-the-field coach in franchise history. The hire continues a MLB-trend of bringing more women coaches into the game. Kamekona will be one of three hitting coaches working with Cleveland’s two complex teams in Goodyear, Arizona, this season. The...
Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians trucks to depart for spring training
Spring training is around the corner! The Cleveland Guardians trucks will make its way to Arizona for spring training.
How Deshaun Watson can use anticipation and trust to improve for 2023: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — During Deshaun Watson’s six-game return, the Browns’ new signal caller was 99 of 170 for 1,102 yards, with seven passing touchdown passes and five interceptions. The most concerning issue for the Browns would be his 58.2 completion percentage. In 2020, Watson played at an...
How John Adams went from drummer to hero for Cleveland and the Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A city picks its heroes in peculiar ways. It could be a ballplayer, a politician, a mobster or an actor. Cleveland picked a drummer, John Adams. For nearly 50 years Adams showed up at the ballpark, Municipal Stadium or Progressive Field, to bang his bass drum for the Indians and the Guardians. He’d sit in the bleachers and pound away, trying to awaken a rally in the hometown team.
Talking Browns free agent options with Garrett Bush, Brad Ward, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Brad Ward of The Orange...
Cavs’ Darius Garland using All-Star snub as motivation rest of season: ‘People better watch out’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs point guard Darius Garland was in a team meeting, preparing for the ballyhooed showdown against positional counterpart Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though the television feed was on in the players’ lounge, set to TNT for the unveiling of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game...
Guardians drummer John Adams remembered with bagpipes, drums and an oldie but goodie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before John Adams’ casket was wheeled into the Cathedral of St. John the Evanglist on Saturday morning, the organ player briefly played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” causing more than a few smiles in the large crowd on a cold February morning.
No. 5 Lutheran West stops Cuyahoga Heights’ unbeaten streak, 65-52: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up just two points at halftime, Lutheran West stopped Cuyahoga Heights’ bid for an undefeated boys basketball season by turning up its outside shooting in the third quarter and its defense in the fourth Friday night in Rocky River. The Longhorns, who are fifth in...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
Wadsworth returns to state dual wrestling tournament with 32-25 district final win over Massillon Perry
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Five teams made the trip to Wadsworth Saturday to compete for a spot in next week’s Division I dual state tournament. Against a field that included Barberton, Massillon Perry, Solon and Walsh Jesuit the Grizzlies punched their ticket their fifth consecutive state duals. They defeated Solon,...
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
