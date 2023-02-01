ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
How John Adams went from drummer to hero for Cleveland and the Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A city picks its heroes in peculiar ways. It could be a ballplayer, a politician, a mobster or an actor. Cleveland picked a drummer, John Adams. For nearly 50 years Adams showed up at the ballpark, Municipal Stadium or Progressive Field, to bang his bass drum for the Indians and the Guardians. He’d sit in the bleachers and pound away, trying to awaken a rally in the hometown team.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
