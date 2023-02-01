ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers.

Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.

Ricardo Montalvo accidentally set the trailer on fire while flicking his cigarette near a gas container, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He attempted to put the fire out.

The family said that is their livelihood. Their main source of income is by doing yard work. Now all their equipment is charred.

They are now hoping insurance will cover the damages.

Neighbors like Mary Douglas feel sorry for the family.

“It’s so sad. I feel so bad for them — that’s hard,” Douglas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33z35m_0kYUnRgN00

Lee County deputies arrested Montalvo on an outstanding warrant.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting threat at Edison Mall

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

12-year-old gets sneak peek of cars on 5th in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy got a special sneak peek of the Naples Automotive Experience. Jack Sharpe has Down’s Syndrome and loves cars. This week he got to ride shotgun in a Ferrari. He also got to see a corral full of cars that went up for auction at Friday’s Naples Automotive Experience Motorcar Auction.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Animal bones discovered in Goodland

UPDATE: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the bones discovered at the Walker’s Marina are, in fact, not human remains. Further DNA testing needs to be done in order to determine what animal they may have come from. ORIGINAL STORY: GOODLAND, Fla. — NBC2 is monitoring an ongoing...
GOODLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers car burglar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Fort Myers car burglar. The unknown Hispanic man was caught on camera walking through the parking garage of Lakeridge View Condominiums and then making his way into a car. If you have any information...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy