LA JOLLA, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team split action on day two of the Triton Invitational on Saturday hosted by UC San Diego falling to No. 5 Hawaii, 11-8 before defeating No. 18 UC San Diego, 10-8. Fresno State (4-6) was led in scoring against Hawaii (7-0) with three goals from Jillian Schultz and a pair of goals from Hailey Andress and Brooke Ochoa with Kaitlin Howarth adding one.

FRESNO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO