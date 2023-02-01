Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Fresno State drops five-point contest to Boise State
FRESNO, Calif. – Despite a 26-point outburst in the third quarter, Fresno State was outscored by seven during the final 10 minutes on Saturday to fall 66-61 to Boise State at the Save Mart Center. It was just the second time this season that the Bulldogs surrendered a fourth-quarter lead.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs knock off No. 8 Baylor
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team picked up its second win of the weekend, defeating No. 8 Baylor 13-4 at the Student Horse Center on Saturday. The Bulldogs open their spring season with two-straight wins and secure their first Big 12 win of the season. Fresno State swept...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs earn sweep of UNLV
LAS VEGAS - A back-and-forth contest saw the Fresno State men's basketball team earn an 82-79 road win over the UNLV Runnin' Rebels on Friday evening at the Thomas & Mack Center. Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) was led by Jemarl Baker, who scored a Fresno State career-high 23 points...
gobulldogs.com
Haener named Reese's Senior Bowl MVP
MOBILE, Ala. - Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, following the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Haener led the National Team to a 27-10 win in the all-star game. Haener, who split time at quarterback with Malik...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs defeat Golden Eagles 13-3 in spring opener
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team picked up its first win of the season with a 13-3 win against the University of Minnesota Crookston on Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. The Bulldogs used sweeps in the flat and horsemanship to secure the victory. Junior Sara Tuck...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs split action on day two of Triton Invitational
LA JOLLA, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team split action on day two of the Triton Invitational on Saturday hosted by UC San Diego falling to No. 5 Hawaii, 11-8 before defeating No. 18 UC San Diego, 10-8. Fresno State (4-6) was led in scoring against Hawaii (7-0) with three goals from Jillian Schultz and a pair of goals from Hailey Andress and Brooke Ochoa with Kaitlin Howarth adding one.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs visit UNLV in Friday night affair
Game 22: Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 MW) at UNLV (15-7, 4-6 MW) Feb. 3, 2023 • 8 p.m. PT • Las Vegas, Nev. • Thomas & Mack Center. TV/ONLINE: FS1 (Tim Neverett & Richie Schueler) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY:...
gobulldogs.com
Second-half shooting goes cold in 74-59 defeat to Air Force
FRESNO, Calif. – Leading by two at the half and shooting a shade over 48 percent, Fresno State shot 30 percent during the final 20 minutes, getting outscored by 17 to fall 74-59 to Air Force on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center. The Falcons shot 52.9 percent from the field for the game.
gobulldogs.com
Volleyball adds Catalan, Jr. as assistant coach
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State volleyball head coach Leisa Rosen has named Orlando Catalan, Jr. as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs on Friday. Arriving from the University of Florida after four seasons with the Gators, Catalan was the technical coordinator for the Gators from 2019 to 2022. The Gators...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs head to San Diego for Triton Invitational
Feb. 3-5, 2023 • San Diego, Calif. • Canyonview Aquatic Center. Fresno State is coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Cal Cup with wins over No. 11 UC Davis & No. 14 San Jose State. The Bulldogs sit No. 8 in this week's CWPA rankings. The 'Dogs...
gobulldogs.com
Swim & Dive named a CSCAA Fall Scholar All-America Team
RICHMOND, Va. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced on Thursday that Fresno State has earned Scholar All-America honors for their efforts in the classroom this fall. The team earned the honor after posting a team GPA of 3.285. The CSCAA named 803 programs...
