Why Djokovic is “just built differently”, satisfaction and disappointment in Melbourne – Match Points #44 podcast edition

tennismajors.com
Toni Nadal on Rafa’s “punished body” : “He can win Roland-Garros this year and then we’ll see”
Rafael Nadal is already tired of answering questions about how much longer he might want to put his mind and body through the ringer in the quest for Grand Slam titles. The hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open means Nadal will be out of action for up to eight weeks, making him almost certain to miss the Indian Wells-Miami swing, and meaning he is likely to return on the clay in April.
Roger Federer in talks to join Wimbledon coverage in huge boost to BBC after Sue Barker’s retirement
ROGER FEDERER is reportedly in talks to join the BBC's Wimbledon coverage. The ever-popular eight-time champion, 41, retired in emotional scenes across London at the O2 Arena in September. But in the Beeb's first Wimbledon since 1992 without the beloved Sue Barker who retired last summer, he could make an...
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
tennismajors.com
All of ATP Top 10 entered to play in Dubai & Acapulco next month
The first Grand Slam of the season is over and the first Masters Series event won’t take place until March but men’s tennis fans will be looking ahead eagerly to the week of February 27, which has two ATP 500 events, in Dubai and Acapulco, with all of the top 10 ranked men entered to play in either of the two events.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
tennisuptodate.com
Bartoli latest to criticise coach of Elena Rybakina: "The way Rybakina’s coach is talking is just not something I can accept"
Marion Bartoli has joined in on the criticism of Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov calling his behaviour towards her 'something she can't accept'. Vukov has been in the news a lot lately after footage of him shouting at Rybakina emerged online. It was criticised by many but mostly former player Pam Shriver who publicly wrote on Twitter that she hopes Rybakina finds a coach who will treat her with respect. The response from the player came on social media where she stood by her coach calling the criticism bizarre.
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek set to defend over 2,000 points before Roland Garros after Sunshine Double win in 2022
Iga Swiatek dominated through the North American hard court season last year winning the Sunshine double in Indian Wells and Miami without any issues. The Polish player was impressive last year through the majority of the year but this year presents a new challenge. She earned plenty of points last year advancing to number one on the rankings. This year will be much tougher for her as she's expected to defend all of those points in order to remain the number one player in the world.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Prize Money and Points Breakdown with $2,855,495 on offer
The ATP tour will descend upon Dubai, U.A.E from February 27-March 4, 2023, as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues the tradition of welcoming the circuit's top stars to it's beautiful city. An ATP 500 event, the tournament will feature World No.1 and 2023 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic....
tennisuptodate.com
Wally Masur gives reality check regarding Federer's GOAT stauts: "You don't get points for grace in my book"
Former player and coach Wally Masur gave his opinion on Federer being discussed as part of the GOAT debate claiming that he doesn't belong there anymore. Masur has been a longtime coach for Australian tennis serving as the Davis Cup captain for many years. He was replaced in 2016 by Lleyton Hewitt and since then he has worked as a commentator. Things are very clear in the GOAT debate for him. He doesn't think Federer should be discussed as part of it anymore because he's really not in contention anymore:
tennisuptodate.com
"I can't believe I let that match go": Serena Williams regrets ending career against Tomljanovic, hints at potential return
Serena Williams was very unhappy with the way her US open match against Ajla Tomljanovic went expressing regret over letting that match go. Serena Williams arrived in New York with the knowledge it would be her final event. She played a really strong tournament beating Danka Kovinic in round one and then stunning Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the 3rd round and played well taking the first set.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu calls out freakish similarity of Djokovic and Tsitsipas to internet meme: "Why are they identical"
Bianca Andreescu reacted to a meme of Djokovic and Tsitsipas posted by a tennis reporter on social media and she found it hilarious. Reporter Bastian Fachen posted a Zoolander meme that shows Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller and compared it to a photo of Djokovic and Tsitsipas from the Australian Open. He captioned the photo 'The prophecy is complete' alluding to the fact that the pictures look very similar and Andreescu agrees.
tennisuptodate.com
Paul McNamee believes Djokovic was carrying an injury, overcame it by 'being the best player right now by a good margin': "It's a no brainer but he was dedicated enough to overcome it"
Paul McNamee has no doubt that Djokovic's hamstring injury was genuine but the Australian called him the best player in the world for being able to win the event in spite of it. Paul McNamee is the latest to back Djokovic after his Australian Open trophy runs firmly against any...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis journalists highlight gulf between Big Three and Next-Gen: "A lot of that wave seems to have dissipated"
Renowned tennis journalists Ben Rothenberg and Tumaini Carayol spoke about the distance between the big three and the next-gen tennis players in a recent episode of Rothenberg's podcast. Both of them closely followed the Australian Open and got to see the next-gen once again fail to dethrone a member of...
