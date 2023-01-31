Why Djokovic is “just built differently”, satisfaction and disappointment in Melbourne – Match Points #44 podcast edition

Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.

2 DAYS AGO