Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Vice-Chair of House Education Committee
Area Illinois Representative Mary Miller has been named vice-chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Miller will serve as vice-chair under the leadership of Representative Virginia Foxx. Miller says her top priorities on the committee will be parental rights in the classroom, and to protect the integrity of women’s...
Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses
State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
Weapons Ban Stay Upheld by Southern Illinois Court
An Illinois appellate court is upholding a downstate judge’s decision to place a temporary hold on Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The state’s 5th District Appellate Court agreed with the judge’s ruling that the ban likely violated the state’s constitution. The ban is temporarily blocked from...
Indiana: Heating Costs
Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
Illinois State Treasurer Holding Online Auction for Unclaimed Property
The office of Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be holding an online auction next week for unclaimed property. The auction will be held February 6th through the 10th. In order to place a bid on a lot, you must have an iBid account. The list of auction lots may be found here.
257 More Covid Cases, 3 Deaths Reported in Indiana
The latest coronavirus numbers are in. The Indiana Department of Health’s latest report is 546 new cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 3 deaths, bringing the current total to 24,723 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. These numbers are the latest as of February 1st. Meanwhile, the...
