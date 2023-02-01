Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
wzdm.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Returned to Daviess County Jail
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Washington convenience store in April of 2018 is now being held in the Daviess County Security Center following his arrest in Marion County, Illinois on Monday. The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department with the arrest...
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
wzdm.com
Arrest Update for Thursday, 2/2
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 22 year-old DeQuarius Strowder on a single count of domestic battery. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. A Cedar Lake man turned himself in to...
wamwamfm.com
Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Warrants
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning, following his discovery at the intersection of 14th and Church in Vincennes. 47 year-old Tim Eaton is charged with current counts of meth dealing, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance, nd various warrants. The warrants are dated between February of 2021 and January of this year. Eaton is also accused of forcibly resisting law enforcement during the State Police investigation. Eaton is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
wzdm.com
VPD Officers Getting More Protection with New Shields
Vincennes City Police officers are getting more protection in violent cases, with a new set of shields coming to the Department. Those shields will cost around $1,800 each to purchase. Vincennes Police chief Jon Hillenbrand says these new shields are state of the art. Hillenbrand wants to purchase more of...
wzdm.com
Live 9-1-1 Coming Into Place for KC Sheriff’s Department
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin is preparing his department for installation of Live 9-1-1 for his deputies. The Knox County Commissioners approved the Live 9-1-1 service at their last session in January. Live 9-1-1 allows Sheriff’s deputies to listen in to 9-1-1 calls to Knox County Central Dispatch in real...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018
Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
