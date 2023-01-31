BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects were arrested Monday evening in a burglary of a home in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD). Kelli Dean, 40, of Ridgecrest, Matthew Esparza, 27, of Ridgecrest and Eric Russell, 24, of Ridgecrest are charged with first-degree residential burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stolen property.

