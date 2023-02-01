Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Elche gets first win in Spanish league at 20th try
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Elche ended its excruciatingly long wait for a win in the Spanish league on Saturday after Pere Milla scored a hat trick to beat Villarreal 3-1 at home. Last-placed Elche, a modest club from southern Spain, endured the entire first half of the league without...
WVNews
Lombard shoots 63, 1 clear at Ras Al Khaimah Championship
RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South African golfer Zander Lombard finished birdie-birdie to shoot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Saturday. The No. 333-ranked Lombard, who is looking to win...
WVNews
IOC details Russia stance for Olympics, cites human rights
GENEVA (AP) — The IOC stepped up efforts Thursday to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year's Paris Olympics amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. The International Olympic Committee's move last week to map a pathway to Paris for athletes from...
WVNews
Mitoma strikes again as Brighton beat Bournemouth in EPL
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Fresh from a dramatic late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup, Kaoru Mitoma struck in the 87th minute for Brighton to beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday. The Japan international's headed goal was his third in as many games and sent his side up to...
Comments / 0