Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
fox5ny.com
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera. She's charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
NBC Connecticut
Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk
A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's...
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street
Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
darientimes.com
Community honors Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide who was 'heart' of local hair salon
BETHEL — Flowers have started piling up on a table outside the salon where Traci-Marie Jones, a local hair stylist killed in a murder-suicide earlier this week, worked for nearly three years. Community members and loved ones are reeling from the death of the 52-year-old mother of three, who...
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
Prospect barn fire kills all animals inside
An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.
Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man’s death
OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
Police: Waterbury convicted felon with loaded gun resisted arrest
Waterbury police arrested a convicted felon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
betheladvocate.com
UPDATED/Murder-Suicide: Bethel Police and EMS Dispatched to the Area of Reservoir St. for a Disturbance on Jan. 31st, 2 Individuals Needed Medical Care
Report by Paula Antolini, February 1, 2023, 7:59AM EDT. “Bethel police said two people were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night inside a home on Reservoir Street,” reports the News Times. “Two people have died in a suspected murder-suicide inside a home on Reservoir Street late Tuesday...
