Bethel, CT

fox5ny.com

Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera. She's charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Brother arrested in connection to Oxford man's death

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother's death in June, according to Connecticut State Police. James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. Kevin Mosley, […]
OXFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they've made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
betheladvocate.com

UPDATED/Murder-Suicide: Bethel Police and EMS Dispatched to the Area of Reservoir St. for a Disturbance on Jan. 31st, 2 Individuals Needed Medical Care

Report by Paula Antolini, February 1, 2023, 7:59AM EDT. "Bethel police said two people were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night inside a home on Reservoir Street," reports the News Times. "Two people have died in a suspected murder-suicide inside a home on Reservoir Street late Tuesday...
BETHEL, CT

