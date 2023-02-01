Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Parents worry that their children might struggle with anxiety, Pew report finds
NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Pamela Cantor, founder of Turnaround for Children, about a Pew report that finds U.S. parents' biggest concern is the mental health of their children. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further...
NPR
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
NPR
Henry Louis Gates reveals celebrities' family history in 'Finding Your Roots'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. about the forthcoming episode of Finding Your Roots which features actor Joe Manganiello discovering he is of African descent. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
NPR
Even in the frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters
The Northeast woke up to dangerously cold temperatures Saturday — well below zero. Even so, some unhoused people chose not to go to warming centers. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts...
NPR
Artists file class-action lawsuit saying AI artwork violates copyright laws
Artificial intelligence, AI, can now generate images that replicate an artist's style in seconds. And some artists are not happy. Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator, look at a new lawsuit that raises questions about AI and ownership. DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: Kelly McKernan is...
NPR
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
NPR
Remembering innovative fashion designer Paco Rabanne
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at 88 years old, according to his fashion house. He was known for his fragrances and space-age designs. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are...
NPR
Iowa Alzheimer's care facility is fined $10,000 after pronouncing a living woman dead
In early January, an Alzheimer's care facility in Iowa pronounced one of its residents dead. But when funeral home staff unzipped her body bag, she was in fact alive — and gasping for air, according to a citation from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The 66-year-old woman,...
NPR
U.S. takes down Chinese spy balloon off of South Carolina coast
U.S. military officials say that a Chinese spy balloon has been shot down, just off the coast of South Carolina. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline...
NPR
Novelist Julie Otsuka draws on her own family history in 'The Swimmers'
Otsuka has recently been awarded the Carnegie Medal for Excellence for her novel about a Japanese American woman who's lost much of her memory to dementia. Originally broadcast Feb. 22, 2022. DAVID BIANCULLI, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. Novelist Julie Otsuka has just...
NPR
How 'The Last Of Us' makes an old plot line feel fresh
PEDRO PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) We don't know. GABRIEL LUNA: (As Tommy Miller) They're saying it's a virus, some kind of parasite. SUMMERS: Well, on our screens at least. You know the plotline - survivors of an earth-shattering catastrophe roam empty cities in search of food or shelter. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Did the College Board cave to pressure to revise African American studies curriculum?
The College Board is being accused of giving in to political pressure now that it's revised an Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had threatened to ban the course, claiming it contributed to a, quote, "political agenda." Certain Black writers were taken out of the curriculum that explored critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism. Lessons on things like Black Lives Matter are now optional. Joining us is Teresa Reed, the dean of the University of Louisville's School of Music. She's a member of the committee that developed the new framework. Good morning, Teresa.
NPR
Spy balloon is spotted over Montana. Will it interfere with Blinken's China trip?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet secretary in the Biden Administration to visit China. His trip this weekend comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to boil. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at...
NPR
A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war
Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.
NPR
A Wife of Bath 'biography' brings a modern woman out of the Middle Ages
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As the Wife of Bath) Now, sirs, now will I tell you forth my tale. SIMON: The Wife of Bath from "The Canterbury Tales" - she's influenced authors, artists and musicians from William Shakespeare to Brazilian samba stars to BJ Leiderman, who writes our theme music. NPR's Neda Ulaby has the story.
NPR
Reptile heating pads can be surprisingly useful as cooking tools
You can keep Mr. Muscles cozy, or you can make your own yogurt: using reptile heating pads in a container are a way to ferment foods, sans snake. Back in 2006, there was an internet rumor NPR felt compelled to investigate - could we really use our cell phones to cook an egg? We called Paul Adams, then a freelance food writer. Liane Hansen, then host of WEEKEND EDITION Sunday, asked him to try it out.
NPR
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
Tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, one of the hottest tours of the year, went on sale in the U.K. this morning. Fans are amped, but there also have been frustrations with the ticketing system. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Beyonce fans around the world are thrilled to hear news of the...
NPR
Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' federal immigration policies. At the time, Democrats railed against the practice, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. Now NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on why some Democrats have adopted busing too.
NPR
Morning news brief
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this weekend. China and the U.S. have been trying to cool off tensions. They've been talking a little bit. But their strategic competition continues, and the latest source of tension is high over the United States. The Pentagon asserts that a Chinese surveillance balloon has been flying high over Montana. Watching episodes of "Yellowstone" maybe? We just don't know.
NPR
Before 'Hrs and Hrs,' Muni Long spent years and years working for others
MUNI LONG: (Vocalizing). CHANG: Long is up for three Grammys this weekend - best new artist and best R&B performance and best R&B song for her track "Hrs And Hrs." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HRS AND HRS") LONG: (Singing) Yours, mine, ours. I could do this for hours, sit and talk...
Comments / 0