Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.

11 HOURS AGO