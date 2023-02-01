ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Options Announces Partnership with The James Irvine Foundation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with The James Irvine Foundation following a successful integration of services.

Options announced its partnership with The James Irvine Foundation following a successful integration of services. Renee Roux, Director of Technology for The James Irvine Foundation, said, “Irvine realized, after a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and with the increasing risk of cyber threats, that having a solid security infrastructure was critical to protect our staff and operations. Our migration to Options for both service and support was a strategic decision to do just that.” (Graphic: Business Wire)

The James Irvine Foundation, a Californian philanthropic non-profit organization, enlisted Options to provide enterprise-grade infrastructure alongside the integration of the firm’s single outsourced technology solutions for Managed Platform, Cloud, Hosting, Security and Compliance. The Irvine Foundation has a $3.2 billion endowment and provided $187 million in grants in 2022 toward the economic advancement of low-wage workers in California.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, “At Options, we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with a fully comprehensive technology stack that eliminates the dependency on costly integration systems. This, alongside our global connectivity infrastructure and an ecosystem of best-in-class cloud-agnostic solutions, is what makes Options the industry’s IT managed services provider of choice.

With reduced deployment time, investment bank grade security, and state-of-the-art enterprise technology, we are delighted to partner our services with The James Irvine Foundation and support their mission in helping low-income workers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Renee Roux, Director of Technology for The James Irvine Foundation, said, “Irvine realized, after a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and with the increasing risk of cyber threats, that having a solid security infrastructure was critical to protect our staff and operations. Our migration to Options for both service and support was a strategic decision to do just that.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its global market data expansion , VMware Cloud Verified Status in MTL4 , and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

About Options ( www.options-it.com ):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com , follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT , and visit our LinkedIn page .

About Abry Partners ( www.abry.com )

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

