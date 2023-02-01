Read full article on original website
Related
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office at least 3 days per week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his administration's senior management, governor's office staff, and cabinet members must work from the office at least three days per week, beginning March 6. The move is designed to "enhance collaboration and relationships, build strong workplace cultures, increase mentoring, leadership...
First Pennsylvania avian flu cases in 2023
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that two Lancaster County duck flocks have confirmed cases of avian influenza. The cases, which were confirmed on Feb. 1, became the first bird flu cases in Pennsylvania in 2023. At least one flock of ducks was being...
Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month. The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views. "[The islands] are...
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker Mark Rozzi hopes to retain job
The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks. Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.
Backlash against PPL grows as investigation is launched against the company
As PPL Electric Utilities shared in a letter to customers yesterday, energy prices have risen sharply over the past two years. This included a December 1increase in our default rate for electricity supply, also known as our price to compare. Higher energy prices have been the primary driver of higher...
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil? | VERIFY
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — He’s the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, and this year Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter. While this folklore is iconic in the Commonwealth, we checked to see how accurate Phil’s predictions are and whether we should really expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A look back at the radical Thaddeus Stevens | Black History Keystones
LANCASTER, Pa. — Historians find it hard to compartmentalize the character of Thaddeus Stevens in nineteenth-century politics. He prided himself as a proclaimed radical, but he was out of sorts with his contemporaries in the House. However, many historians could surmise he was revolutionary, or the closest thing to...
How to avoid getting Super Bowl scammed
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Super Bowl LVII a little more than a week away, it's important for those interested in attending to watch out for scams. Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and her office issued a warning to Pennsylvanians today to be alert for scams when buying Super Bowl tickets or other related products.
Police release final details surrounding West Manchester Township family found dead
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Additional information has been released following the investigation into the deaths of Morgan, Deborah and James Daub in West Manchester Township. Police initially responded to the 2000 block of Loman Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 25 to perform a welfare check after a neighbor called 911.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0