Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office at least 3 days per week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his administration's senior management, governor's office staff, and cabinet members must work from the office at least three days per week, beginning March 6. The move is designed to "enhance collaboration and relationships, build strong workplace cultures, increase mentoring, leadership...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

First Pennsylvania avian flu cases in 2023

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that two Lancaster County duck flocks have confirmed cases of avian influenza. The cases, which were confirmed on Feb. 1, became the first bird flu cases in Pennsylvania in 2023. At least one flock of ducks was being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks. Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil? | VERIFY

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — He’s the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, and this year Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter. While this folklore is iconic in the Commonwealth, we checked to see how accurate Phil’s predictions are and whether we should really expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

How to avoid getting Super Bowl scammed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Super Bowl LVII a little more than a week away, it's important for those interested in attending to watch out for scams. Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and her office issued a warning to Pennsylvanians today to be alert for scams when buying Super Bowl tickets or other related products.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
