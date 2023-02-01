ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Top Celebrity Puppy Names in the UK Revealed

By adam england
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mU2o3_0kYUhyXo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir0uJ_0kYUhyXo00

(Picture Credit: Coneyl Jay / Getty Images)

Forget Rover and Fido – more and more dog parents are naming their pups after famous figures. From the biggest names in soccer to prominent politicians, dog parents are turning to showbiz for naming inspiration.

British pet store chain Pets At Home carried out the research, and there were a number of surprises in store, the Telegraph & Argus reported. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares his name with over 1,200 pets across the UK. Meanwhile, Princes William and Harry have also seen their first names rise in popularity with pet parents.

Top Showbiz Puppy Names

Almost 1,300 pet parents named their pets Elvis, presumably after the King of Rock and Roll. Meanwhile, 200 pets were named Wednesday, likely after the Addams Family character. 96 were named after Eleven of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown’s now-iconic character, while 75 and 43 pets have been named Messi and Ronaldo respectively.

As you might expect, most pets take on just the first or last name of a famous person, but some have the full name. Indeed, a number of pets have been named Taylor Swift or Harry Styles in full after the megastar musicians.

Pets At Home gathered the research through the 7.6 million members of the Pets At Home VIP puppy and kitten club in 2022.

Dr. Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “When it comes to naming pets , there are no set rules.

“Names that are short, sweet, and easily recognizable will help with getting your puppy or kitten to be responsive when called. And I’d always try to avoid names that sound similar to other members of your household or like commands.”

The Most Popular Names

Pets At Home also shared the most popular puppy names of 2022 in the UK. Top of the list was Luna, with Bella and Teddy rounding off the top three. Milo, Lola, Coco, Daisy, Poppy, Buddy, and Willow made up the rest of the top ten.

When it comes to naming your own pets, what do you go for? Do you opt for something more traditional, or choose the names of your favorite celebrities?

The post Top Celebrity Puppy Names in the UK Revealed appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

American Kennel Club Announces Top Dog Names of 2022

Naming your dog is one of the first and most important decisions you make as a pet parent. After all, your pup’s moniker is going to follow them for their entire life. But should you choose a popular name or a unique one? How do you even know which category your favorite name falls under? […] The post American Kennel Club Announces Top Dog Names of 2022 appeared first on DogTime.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy