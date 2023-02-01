Read full article on original website
Cunzio to Run for Another Term on Westchester Board of Legislators
County Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) announced this week she will be seeking a fifth term on the Board of Legislators. “It’s an honor to serve on behalf of our community’s residents,” Cunzio said in a statement. “Together we have cut taxes, bolstered public safety and protected the social safety net in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. I’m pleased to put my nonpartisan record as a citizen legislator on the ballot this November and look forward to always placing the needs of our district’s residents ahead of partisan gridlock and grandstanding.”
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Transformers, Trees In Westchester
Heavy wind gusts from a powerful cold front traveling through the Northeast are causing thousands of people to lose power throughout Westchester County. The cold front, arriving in the area on Friday, Feb. 3, is bringing gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour to the region, along with Arctic air…
Major retailers and owners show confidence in the Westchester Retail Market as both pricing and leasing activity increase
RM Friedland announced six new retail leases, totaling 30,382 square feet in the month of December with leases to experiential, national, and well-known regional tenants in some of Westchester County’s best centers including: Cortlandt Crossing in Mohegan Lake and The. Waterfront in Port Chester. This punctuates a year ripe...
North Salem Reacts to Proposed Redistricting
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Obviously hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease, North Salem officials are speaking out about a draft plan that would sever the town from its current state Assembly district and plunk it into a newly drawn one that includes multiple municipalities in Putnam and Dutchess counties. North Salem is in the 93rd AD, which is represented by Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Lewisboro). The district also covers the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, Pound Ridge, and approximately half of the city of White Plains. If the draft plan issued by the New York State...
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle
09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
7 Instagrammable Spots for Perfect Photos in Westchester
Head over to these Westchester hotspots for picturesque views of the Hudson River and other remarkable locations. When you are walking through Westchester’s historic landmarks, it’s impossible to not snap a picture…or 20. Whether the Hudson River is your backdrop or you decide to pose on the Croton Dam, these Westchester locations make for top-notch Instagrammable pictures. For some background, Instagrammable is defined as, “visually appealing in a way that is suitable for being photographed for posting on the social media application Instagram.” Without further ado, we present some of Westchester’s most Instagrammable spots.
‘Ruthless’ Poughkeepsie Pet Store Makes Refunds Available for Customers
Dutchess County pet store is finally giving customers who were sold sick pets the opportunity to apply for a refund. Earlier last month we told you that after a long investigation, the New York Attorney General's Office announced that the Pet Zone pet store deceived customers into purchasing sick pets and that "deception" was going to cost them.
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield
If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
Fuel Spill With Side Of Fries - 42,000 Pounds Of Them: Truck Hits Hutchinson Parkway Overpass
This story has been updated.A truck carrying 42,000 pounds of frozen french fries struck an overpass on a Westchester County parkway, causing a fuel spill and a closure of the roadway's lanes in one direction. The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 around 6:50 a.m., when a tr…
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
