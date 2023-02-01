ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Newsline

A democracy can’t easily penalize lies by politicians like George Santos

By Miguel Schor
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02M49l_0kYUffNL00

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) walks in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation .

George Santos is not the first politician to have lied, but the fables he told to get elected to Congress may be in a class by themselves. Historian Sean Wilentz remarked that while embellishments happen, Santos’ lies are different — “ there is no example like it” in American history, Wilentz told Vox in a late-January, 2023, story .

Columnist Peggy Noonan wrote that Santos was “a stone cold liar who effectively committed election fraud.”

And now Santos has taken the dramatic step of removing himself temporarily from the committees he’s been assigned to: the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. The Washington Post reports Santos told his GOP colleagues that he would be a “distraction” until cleared in several probes of his lies.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

While Santos’ lies got some attention from local media, they did not become widely known until The New York Times published an exposé after his election.

Santos’ lies may have gotten him into hot water with the voters who put him in the House, and a few of his colleagues, including the New York GOP, want him to resign . CBS News reported that federal investigators are looking at Santos’ finances and financial disclosures.

But the bulk of Santos’ misrepresentations may be protected by the First Amendment . The U.S. Supreme Court has concluded that lies enjoy First Amendment protection — not because of their value, but because the government cannot be trusted with the power to regulate lies.

In other words, lies are protected by the First Amendment to safeguard democracy.

So how can unwitting voters be protected from sending a fraud to Congress?

Any attempt to craft a law aimed at the lies in politics will run into practical enforcement problems. And attempts to regulate such lies could collide with a 2012 Supreme Court case United States v. Alvarez .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QckVs_0kYUffNL00

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on March 25, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Lies and the First Amendment

Xavier Alvarez was a fabulist and a member of a public water board who lied about having received the Congressional Medal of Honor in a public meeting. He was charged in 2007 with violating the Stolen Valor Act , which made it a federal crime to lie about having received a military medal.

The Supreme Court rejected the government’s argument that lies should not be protected by the First Amendment. The court concluded that lies are protected by the First Amendment unless there is a legally recognized harm, such as defamation or fraud, associated with the lie. So the Stolen Valor Act was struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The court pointed out that some false statements are “inevitable if there is to be open and vigorous expression of views in public and private conversation.”

Crucially, the court feared that the power to criminalize lies could damage American democracy. The court reasoned that unless the First Amendment limits the power of the government to criminalize lies, the government could establish an “endless list of subjects about which false statements are punishable.”

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the majority opinion in Alvarez, illustrated this danger by citing George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984 ,” in which a totalitarian government relied on a Ministry of Truth to criminalize dissent. Our constitutional tradition, he wrote, “stands against the idea that we need” a Ministry of Truth.

Lies, politics and social media

George Santos, unlike Xavier Alvarez, lied during an election campaign .

In Alvarez, the Supreme Court expressed concern about laws criminalizing lies in politics. It warned that the Stolen Valor Act applied to “political contexts, where although such lies are more likely to cause harm,” the risk that prosecutors would bring charges for ideological reasons was also high.

The court believed that the marketplace of ideas was a more effective and less dangerous mechanism for policing lies, particularly in politics. Politicians and journalists have the incentives and the resources to examine the records of candidates such as Santos to uncover and expose falsehoods.

The story of George Santos, though, is a cautionary tale for those who hold an idealized view of how the marketplace of ideas operates in contemporary American politics.

Democracy has not had a long run when measured against the course of human history. From the founding of the American republic in the late 18th century until the advent of the modern era , there was a rough division of labor. Citizens selected leaders, and experts played a critical gatekeeping role, mediating the flow of information.

New information technologies have largely displaced the role of experts . Everyone now claims to be an expert who can decide for themselves whether COVID-19 vaccines are effective or who really won the 2020 presidential election. These technologies have also destroyed the economic model that once sustained local newspapers.

Thus, although one local newspaper did report on Santos’ misrepresentations , his election is evidence that the loss of news reporting jobs has damaged America’s democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgVWt_0kYUffNL00

(Getty Images)

Lies that harm democracy

The election of George Santos illustrates the challenges facing American democracy. The First Amendment was written in an era when government censorship was the principal danger to self-government. Today, politicians and ordinary citizens can harness new information technologies to spread misinformation and deepen polarization . A weakened news media will fail to police those assertions, or a partisan news media will amplify them.

As a scholar of constitutional law, comparative constitutionalism, democracy and authoritarianism , I believe that Justice Kennedy’s Alvarez opinion relied on a flawed understanding of the dangers facing democracy. He maintained that government regulation of speech is a greater threat to democracy than are lies. Laws that targeted lies would have to survive the most exacting scrutiny – which is nearly always fatal to government regulation of speech.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s concurring opinion argued that a different test should be used. Courts, Breyer said, should assess any speech-related harm that might flow from the law as well as the importance of the government objective and whether the law furthers that objective. This is known as intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis. It is a form of analysis that is widely used by constitutional courts in other democracies .

Intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis does not treat all government regulations of speech as presumptively unconstitutional. It forces courts to balance the value of the speech against the justifications for the law in question. That is the right test, Justice Breyer concluded, when assessing laws that penalize “false statements about easily verifiable facts.”

The two approaches will lead to different results when governments seek to regulate lies. Even proposed, narrowly written laws aimed at factual misrepresentations by politicians about their records or about who won an election might not survive the high degree of protection afforded lies in the United States.

Intermediate scrutiny or proportionality analysis, on the other hand, will likely enable some government regulation of lies – including those of the next George Santos – to survive legal challenge.

Democracies have a better long-term survival track record than dictatorships because they can and do evolve to deal with new dangers . The success of America’s experiment in self-government may well hinge, I believe, on whether the country’s democracy can evolve to deal with new information technologies that help spread falsehoods that undermine democracy .

Miguel Schor , Professor of Law and Associate Director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, Drake University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post A democracy can’t easily penalize lies by politicians like George Santos appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 4

Related
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House GOP votes to oust Rep. Omar from foreign affairs panel for past antisemitic remarks

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted along party lines Thursday to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past antisemitic statements.  The removal, the first for a Democrat during this session of Congress, followed Democrats’ vote to strip two Republicans of all their committee assignments last Congress for making threats […] The post U.S. House GOP votes to oust Rep. Omar from foreign affairs panel for past antisemitic remarks appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado advocates praise FDA decision allowing abortion medication in pharmacies

Reproductive rights advocates in Colorado were feeling optimistic following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand access to the abortion pill mifepristone in early January — but a federal lawsuit filed just 10 days after the decision, which completely challenges the FDA’s approval of the drug in 2000, has made the future of medication […] The post Colorado advocates praise FDA decision allowing abortion medication in pharmacies appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy huddled behind closed doors at the White House on Wednesday in the first of what will likely be several conversations as the country approaches two fiscal cliffs this year amid divided government.  The top issue at the moment is when and how to address […] The post Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Boebert hits out at Americans for ‘only’ owning 46% of world’s guns

Congress member Lauren Boebert said Americans owning 46 per cent of the world's guns is not enough and urged people to get the "numbers up".The staunch pro-gun Republican made the remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday while condemning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after the agency said it will require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces.A pistol brace is an accessory that is attached to a firearm and the shooter's arm to help shoot more accurately using one hand. The Colorado representative accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Judiciary’s debut hearing on the border centers on blame for fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee blamed the Biden administration for fentanyl drug smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Wednesday hearing. Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio also blamed U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the number of migrants at the border, and said there are already hundreds of […] The post U.S. House Judiciary’s debut hearing on the border centers on blame for fentanyl crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Colorado Newsline

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.  Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for this Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden. The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and […] The post U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KENTUCKY STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years

WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DALLAS, TX
Colorado Newsline

A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande

This series originally appeared in Source NM. The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in strata, in oral traditions. More recently, in computer models. All tell of rapidly receding waters. A shrunken Rio Grande remains for thirstier landscapes and wildlife drawn to […] The post A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his planned trip to Beijing after the U.S. detected a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana. A senior State Department official said Friday that despite the Chinese government claiming the balloon had entered U.S. airspace accidentally, its presence was a “clear violation of sovereignty.” The […] The post Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MONTANA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing

WASHINGTON – In its first meeting of the new congressional session, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry gathered Wednesday for a hearing on the trade and horticulture titles in the upcoming farm bill.  The legislators prioritized enforcing the nation’s agricultural trade agreements, expanding access to international markets and supporting underserved producers.  “The […] The post Trade agreements, access to foreign markets debated in U.S. Senate farm bill hearing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs

WASHINGTON — From 2020 to 2022, a group of Minnesotans pretended to be serving meals to low-income children, all the while filing for reimbursement under a federal COVID-19 relief program aimed to buoy child nutrition as schools and child care centers closed.  In all, the schemers defrauded the government of $250 million, the Minnesota Reformer […] The post U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KENTUCKY STATE
Colorado Newsline

As Southeast states warm, TVA criticized on preparations for dealing with climate hazards

WASHINGTON – Extreme weather patterns have sparked several improvements to the climate resiliency of Tennessee Valley Authority electrical infrastructure over the past two decades.  However, a report from a government watchdog found the huge utility still has work to do in mitigating climate hazards to the regional power grid. “TVA has taken several steps to […] The post As Southeast states warm, TVA criticized on preparations for dealing with climate hazards appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by Democratic governors, will be part of what’s called the Lead Service […] The post White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WISCONSIN STATE
Colorado Newsline

Oversight will never fix what’s wrong with policing

Memphis has a police oversight board. This might seem surprising, since after local officers barbarically beat Tyre Nichols to death last month no police department in the country seems more in need of oversight. But the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board has been in existence for almost 30 years. What’s not surprising is that […] The post Oversight will never fix what’s wrong with policing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MEMPHIS, TN
Colorado Newsline

What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado Newsline

USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began planning this month to develop outdoor recreation opportunities near national forests and grasslands, part of a broader Biden administration push to help communities reap economic rewards from the growing recreation sector. Three USDA agencies — the U.S. Forest Service, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and […] The post USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy