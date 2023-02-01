ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ujwal Sharma

The Last Queen of Egypt: The Story of Cleopatra

Cleopatra was a legendary queen of ancient Egypt, who ruled the kingdom from 51 BC to 30 BC. She was the last of the Ptolemaic dynasty and is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in history. Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and she was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII. She was raised in a palace filled with luxury, wealth, and political intrigue, and she was well-educated in various subjects such as politics, mathematics, and science.
BBC

Tudor pendant linked to Henry VIII among new finds

A Tudor gold pendant linked with Henry VIII is one of thousands of treasures discovered by metal detectorists unveiled at the British Museum. The heart-shaped pendant and chain, found in Warwickshire, features Tudor roses and a pomegranate bush. The reverse shows 'H' and 'K' letters, thought to reference Henry VIII...
HOLAUSA

Queen Maxima shows off her dance moves in the Caribbean: Watch

She’s the dancing Queen! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her dance moves in Bonaire on Jan. 28 while at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei. The Dutch Royal House shared a video from King Willem-Alexander, Maxima and their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia’s visit showing the three...
ancientpages.com

Look Inside A Restored Pompeii House – A Unique Glimpse Into Life In Italy’s Ancient City

Conny Waters – AncientPages.com – Before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., many people in Pompeii lived a comfortable life. At the time of the destruction, Pompeii was a flourishing ancient city with magnificent houses, streets, and shops. Still, everything would remain lost, forgotten, sealed, and preserved in a time capsule for more than seventeen centuries.
The Independent

Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads

There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
HOLAUSA

Princess joins grandmother in new birthday portraits

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made an appearance in her grandmother Princess Beatrix’s new birthday portraits. King Willem-Alexander’s mother turned 85 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. To mark the occasion, the Dutch Royal House released new photos of the former Queen with her son and the Princess of...
Time Out Global

These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK

We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Hdogar

Why the Queen's Guards Don't Move?

The Queen's Guard, also known as the Household Division, is a ceremonial unit of the British Army responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. They are distinguished from regular people due to their odd uniforms and habits. They have attracted attention throughout history wherever they go.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

