Read full article on original website
Related
The Last Queen of Egypt: The Story of Cleopatra
Cleopatra was a legendary queen of ancient Egypt, who ruled the kingdom from 51 BC to 30 BC. She was the last of the Ptolemaic dynasty and is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in history. Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and she was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII. She was raised in a palace filled with luxury, wealth, and political intrigue, and she was well-educated in various subjects such as politics, mathematics, and science.
BBC
Tudor pendant linked to Henry VIII among new finds
A Tudor gold pendant linked with Henry VIII is one of thousands of treasures discovered by metal detectorists unveiled at the British Museum. The heart-shaped pendant and chain, found in Warwickshire, features Tudor roses and a pomegranate bush. The reverse shows 'H' and 'K' letters, thought to reference Henry VIII...
Chilling Moment Dad and Son Come Face-to-Face With Venomous Snake on Ride
"I didn't want to scare my son so I did what I could to get past it quickly," the dad told Newsweek.
Rare Two-Headed Calf Born at Farm Stuns Internet
Ted the calf was born with a rare skull malformation.
Queen Maxima shows off her dance moves in the Caribbean: Watch
She’s the dancing Queen! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her dance moves in Bonaire on Jan. 28 while at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei. The Dutch Royal House shared a video from King Willem-Alexander, Maxima and their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia’s visit showing the three...
ancientpages.com
Look Inside A Restored Pompeii House – A Unique Glimpse Into Life In Italy’s Ancient City
Conny Waters – AncientPages.com – Before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., many people in Pompeii lived a comfortable life. At the time of the destruction, Pompeii was a flourishing ancient city with magnificent houses, streets, and shops. Still, everything would remain lost, forgotten, sealed, and preserved in a time capsule for more than seventeen centuries.
Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads
There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
Princess Anne breaks her own fashion rule with a style move that's way out of her usual comfort zone
Princess Anne broke her own fashion rule as she appeared at an important function in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening
You have to watch Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander dance in Aruba
Queen Maxima continues to reign as the dancing Queen! The Argentine-born royal and her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands danced up a storm on Tuesday evening at the Bon Bini Festival in Aruba. RELATED: Dutch Princess joins grandmother in new birthday portraits ...
Dog's 'Dramatic' Reaction to Thinking Owner Went on Walk Without Him
One TikTok user wrote that "my dog screams if I go out the door without her," while another commented, "Why are these dogs such drama queens."
Video of Women in Airplane Brawl Viewed Over 3.6 Million Times
"I was already closing the doors when I saw the two slapping each other in row 20," one cabin crew member said of the fight.
Princess joins grandmother in new birthday portraits
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made an appearance in her grandmother Princess Beatrix’s new birthday portraits. King Willem-Alexander’s mother turned 85 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. To mark the occasion, the Dutch Royal House released new photos of the former Queen with her son and the Princess of...
Meghan Markle 'Took Power Back' With Rainbow Revenge Looks for Final Duties
Meghan recently revealed that she "rarely wore color" to official events so as not to "upstage" other royals, but for her final engagements wore a "rainbow."
Only 'Woman-Built' Castle in Ireland Has Quite a Fascinating History
It's an incredible piece of Irish history.
Kate Middleton Finally Has Big Project—But There's an Elephant in the Room
The Princess of Wales is shining a spotlight on early childhood but some of the biggest issues are too controversial for a royal family member to touch.
Time Out Global
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Why the Queen's Guards Don't Move?
The Queen's Guard, also known as the Household Division, is a ceremonial unit of the British Army responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. They are distinguished from regular people due to their odd uniforms and habits. They have attracted attention throughout history wherever they go.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1114M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0