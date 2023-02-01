Read full article on original website
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
This article was originally published on January 30, 2018.I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend.
Fury as Woman Overhears Mom Bragging She Blocked Dad From Contacting Her
The mom said, "It's easy to keep a father out of a kid's life like what I did with Lina's father" after the Redditor had grown up thinking he had abandoned her.
'I'm a Surrogate Mother, I Get a Lot of Hate Online'
In an original Newsweek essay, Yessenia Latorre talks about being a first-time surrogate mother.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
Man Refusing to Take Girlfriend to Wedding Over the 'Way She Looks' Backed
"When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code," said the man, who refused to take his girlfriend to the wedding.
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Man Praised for Refusing to Pay for Girlfriend's $700 Flight: 'Red Flag'
"She asked me if I could buy her plane ticket and I told her I did not budget for another plane ticket," said the poster on Reddit.
Ethan Chapin's Family Share Update on 'Little Victories' After Idaho Murder
Ethan Chapin's mother said it's a challenging time for the family, but they are supporting each other and taking each day as it comes.
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Ted Knight: The Sad Final Years of "The Mary Tyler Moore" and "Too Close For Comfort" Star
He played one of the most conceited, self-absorbed characters in the history of television. But he did so with charm and viewers adored him. His name was Ted Knight and died of cancer in 1986 at only 62 years old.
Police Beg Locals to Refrain From Taking 'Pot Shots' at Chinese Spy Balloon
Prominent Republicans have suggested that people should aim their guns into the air and attempt to shoot down the high-altitude balloon.
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Video of Alleged Sky 'Explosion' in Billings Unleashes Wild Conspiracies
A purported "explosion" over Montana is unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S., which was spawned conspiracy theories of its own.
Watch Scary Moment Man Fears He's About To Be Attacked by 'Powerful' Dog
"That is a pure Rhodesian ridgeback. And they are fierce," commented one user.
Chilling Moment Dad and Son Come Face-to-Face With Venomous Snake on Ride
"I didn't want to scare my son so I did what I could to get past it quickly," the dad told Newsweek.
Rare Two-Headed Calf Born at Farm Stuns Internet
Ted the calf was born with a rare skull malformation.
