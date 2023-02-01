Read full article on original website
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies after Brooklyn shooting; suspect charged with murder
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
Sources: Officer shot in the head inside locker room of 47th Precinct
Sources say a police officer appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside the locker room.
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Days Inn in Nanuet, where Randy Jones, 38, was apparently hiding out.
Sources: Police track down person of interest in connection to shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to Rockland hotel
Law enforcement sources tell News 12 that police have taken a person into custody they say is connected to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn. Sources say that this person was tracked to a hotel in Rockland County. NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out...
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
A newly released surveillance video shows who could be the person responsible for killing a councilwoman from Sayreville last week. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting in her SUV outside of her home at the Camelot at La Mer complex. The killing happened on Feb. 1. The...
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
Bridgeport police add patrols after 2 homicides in close proximity within hours
The two homicides happened seven hours and a couple miles apart but are not connected, according to police.
Officials: Teen indicted for bringing loaded pistol into Nanuet HS
The district attorney's office says the juvenile offender faces charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Police: Men killed in two separate Bridgeport shootings just hours apart
Police say they are still actively investigating both shootings and trying to track down the people responsible.
Source: Person of interest in custody for shooting of off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting of an off-duty police officer from Deer Park, a source tells News 12. The 26-year-old officer remained on life support Monday after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend after police say he arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car in East New York on Saturday evening.
Authorities: Off-duty Tuxedo Park police officer arrested for domestic violence
Officer Adam Basilicata was arrested for harassment by town of Cornwall police on Jan. 28.
Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries
Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle. Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was...
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying.
State files charges against a Paterson police officer in shooting of unarmed Black man
The mayor of Paterson is taking on the Murphy administration after the state Office of the Attorney General filed charges against a city police officer regarding the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a police encounter. Officer Jerry Moravek was charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct following the...
Goshen HS student arrested after teen sickened by marijuana edible
Police say a typical day at Goshen High School turned into a frightening medical emergency for a 16-year-old boy Monday after he ate one or more THC-laced edibles. The Goshen High School student was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he reported feeling light-headed, dizzy and tired. Police discovered...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
