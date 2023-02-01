ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody

The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries

Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle. Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park

A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Goshen HS student arrested after teen sickened by marijuana edible

Police say a typical day at Goshen High School turned into a frightening medical emergency for a 16-year-old boy Monday after he ate one or more THC-laced edibles. The Goshen High School student was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he reported feeling light-headed, dizzy and tired. Police discovered...
GOSHEN, NY

