Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli

UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested in The Bronx for Driving While Intoxicated

An off-duty firefighter has been arrested in The Bronx for driving while intoxicated police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Feb. 3, at 9.44 p.m. José Valdez, 37, an FDNY firefighter was arrested in the 45th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Co-op City and City Island in the Northeast Bronx.
BRONX, NY
News 12

2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire

Two girls are being called heroes for helping six others escape a fire in Middleton Township early Thursday morning. A fire broke out on Ideal Avenue - leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed. Flames damaged a second home in the front of the property. In...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

