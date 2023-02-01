Read full article on original website
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. and still wasn't contained about two hours later.
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
1 dead in fire at Washington Heights apartment building
One person died in a two-alarm Washington Heights apartment building fire on Saturday morning, according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-story building on West 180th Street near Pinehurst Avenue around 6:11 a.m.
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli
UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested in The Bronx for Driving While Intoxicated
An off-duty firefighter has been arrested in The Bronx for driving while intoxicated police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Feb. 3, at 9.44 p.m. José Valdez, 37, an FDNY firefighter was arrested in the 45th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Co-op City and City Island in the Northeast Bronx.
2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire
Two girls are being called heroes for helping six others escape a fire in Middleton Township early Thursday morning. A fire broke out on Ideal Avenue - leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed. Flames damaged a second home in the front of the property. In...
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
Allerton: Police Release Additional Video of Group Assault of 40-Year-Old Man
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, on Feb. 3, 2023, police shared an additional surveillance video of an assault incident that occurred at 679 Allerton Avenue in the Allerton section of The Bronx on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at around 6 a.m. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The NYPD has released...
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Bronx resident says colony of raccoons has taken refuge outside her home
When residents tell News 12 they have a pest problem, often times it relates to roaches and rodents. For this Concourse Village resident, the pest problem is much, much bigger.
SPCA Westchester rescues more cats from Yorktown home where police found couple dead
The Westchester SPCA says 136 cats total were removed, and they set traps for about 20 they think are still inside.
90-year-old owner of East Village candy store suffers broken jaw in attack
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The 90-year-old owner of a beloved East Village candy store suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked on Tuesday. Ray Alvarez, who opened Ray’s Candy Store in 1974, was attacked outside his store on Avenue A. An unidentified man carrying a package walked up to Alvarez and asked if […]
