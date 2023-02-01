The Strategic Integration & Initiatives and Navigate Team are seeking students to serve on Student Experience Advisory Committee (SEAC). We are looking for students to share their exploration of advising, technology, Financial Aid, and course planning. Your experience will guide us in creating an environment that provides personalized interactions for students throughout the college. We are seeking a diverse group of students represented from all our campuses and who are not typically heard through other campus clubs and organizations. We are looking for students with the following qualifications.

