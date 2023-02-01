ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the Student Experience Advisory Committee (SEAC)

The Strategic Integration & Initiatives and Navigate Team are seeking students to serve on Student Experience Advisory Committee (SEAC). We are looking for students to share their exploration of advising, technology, Financial Aid, and course planning. Your experience will guide us in creating an environment that provides personalized interactions for students throughout the college. We are seeking a diverse group of students represented from all our campuses and who are not typically heard through other campus clubs and organizations. We are looking for students with the following qualifications.
Be part of the Madison College Red Cross Blood Drive!

Join Madison College and the American Red Cross on Monday, February 20 from 9:00am-2:00pm in Room D1630 B/C at the Truax Campus to donate. Sign up now at rcblood.org/donate. No matter your blood type, you’re somebody’s type. This is the perfect month to make a heartwarming gesture and donate blood. Donors are needed to warm patient hearts this winter by giving blood to combat challenges like winter weather, which could impact the blood supply. Madison College and the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter. Please be part of this lifesaving cause.
