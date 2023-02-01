Susan Lucci broke down in tears as she insisted she's not ready to date again following the death of her husband Helmut Huber. The 76-year-old 'All My Children' star was left devastated in March 2022 when the "love of her life" passed away at the age of 84 and she's now opened up about the loss in an emotional interview on US TV - declaring it's way too soon to think about finding love again.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO