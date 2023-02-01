Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown's baby dies
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown's baby has died. The 'Bachelor Nation' star and her fiance are mourning the loss of their son Oliver, who was born on January 28th when she was 24 weeks pregnant, but he tragically "passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after". She wrote on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nikki Bella: My son threw up all the way through my wedding!
Nikki Bella's son vomited throughout her wedding. The 39-year-old wrestler tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev, 40, in Paris last August but revealed that they were distracted throughout the ceremony because their two-year-old son Matteo spent the whole time throwing up. She said: "He was throwing up. 'The Nutcracker'` plays...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success
Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success. The 46-year-old actress starred as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the 'Legally Blonde' alongside Jennifer, 61 - who played manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the 2001 comedy - and explained that following her award-winning career resurgence as socialite Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus', her co-star has a "natural gift" and has done "a lot of good work" in showbusiness for a long time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Susan Lucci 'not ready to date again' after husband's death
Susan Lucci broke down in tears as she insisted she's not ready to date again following the death of her husband Helmut Huber. The 76-year-old 'All My Children' star was left devastated in March 2022 when the "love of her life" passed away at the age of 84 and she's now opened up about the loss in an emotional interview on US TV - declaring it's way too soon to think about finding love again.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cheryl is 'torn' over the idea of having more children
Cheryl feels "so torn" over the idea of having more children. The 39-year-old pop star exists in a "perfect world" with her five-year-old son Bear - who she has with former partner Liam Payne - and "desperately wants" to give the little a sibling because she is reportedly "worried" that he will end up "lonely" in years to come.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘A Christmas Story’ Mom Melinda Dillon Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon who is known for her roles in films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story has died. She was 83 years old. The actress reportedly died on January 9, according to an obituary listing shared by her family. Born October 13, 1939, Dillon would have been 84 this fall. Dillon’s last onscreen appearances were in 2007 for the film Reign Over Me and the television series Heartland in which she featured for three episodes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger deny split
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have denied a split. After it was reported that the couple's three-year relationship was on the rocks, Thom took to Instagram Stories to insist he and Nicole are still together. He wrote: "Wow this is news us to us, what a joke. See you for...
