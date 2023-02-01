Read full article on original website
Three People Found Dead In Bloomington
(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
“Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” now on display
The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are offering public tours of Lincoln Community Center to celebrate the 100 years of Lincoln. These free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month February – May from 2-4 p.m. The public can join the tour by meeting at the Visitor Information desk on the first floor at the 110 Fulton Street entrance. The next tour is on February 8, 2023. You can also check out the History Center’s exhibit “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” now on display.
BEC History Center to View Documentary on MLK in Mankato
The Blue Earth County Historical Society invites the public to the History Center to view the documentary MLK 11.12.61 on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Recounts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, his visit to Mankato in 1961 and his legacy in Mankato and beyond. On Nov. 12, 1961, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Mankato, Minnesota. While here, he gave two sermons at Centenary United Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Announces Results
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Children’s Author David Larochelle to Visit the Blue Earth County Library
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) will welcome award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 AM. David LaRochelle has been creating books for young people for over thirty years. His many picture book titles include The Best...
