The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are offering public tours of Lincoln Community Center to celebrate the 100 years of Lincoln. These free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month February – May from 2-4 p.m. The public can join the tour by meeting at the Visitor Information desk on the first floor at the 110 Fulton Street entrance. The next tour is on February 8, 2023. You can also check out the History Center’s exhibit “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” now on display.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO