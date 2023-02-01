Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, 517000 Jobs Added In Jan, Freezing Weather forecasted In NY & MoreDaily DigestNew York City, NY
Related
Early spring? Let’s hope so. Open your doors to an adoptable pet: Feb. 4-5
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanks to the volunteers who are devoted to helping these animals get adopted by loving families like you. It takes a significant amount of time and dedication to volunteer at the animal rescues listed below. Before adopting a new fur friend, volunteers organize pet events...
Variance for proposed religious school on Community Board 2 agenda this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An application to construct a dormitory and religious school in a former Grasmere office building will be on the table Tuesday during a virtual meeting of Community Board 2′s Land Use Committee. The application for a variance and special permit for 950 West Fingerboard...
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
Another large retail store closing in New York
According to local reports, a major "big-box" retail store chain is expected to close another one of its locations in New York next month. Read on to learn more. A local source has confirmed that a Marshalls store located in New York will be closing permanently by March 25, 2023.
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
Amethyst House, shuttered after controversy, looking to staff, reopen S.I. women’s sober facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Amethyst House shuttered its doors unexpectedly in February 2022, it left Staten Island’s recovery community with a gaping hole. The borough no longer had a dedicated women’s substance use treatment facility. The 40-year-old safe haven for sober women closed in February 2022....
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
Disagree with how NYC valued your property? Information sessions taking place, starting next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Finance will host a number of informational sessions starting next week to help property owners understand property taxes, ways to save with property tax exemptions, how to resolve certain tax issues and how to file a challenge to a property’s assessment.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York
Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
rew-online.com
Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall Terminal...
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
brickunderground.com
Manhattan has one-third of the priciest zip codes in the U.S. for renters
If you rent in New York City, you are in good company. Renters outweigh owners here by two-thirds, an inverse of the national ratio, where two-thirds are owners. You also pay a lot to rent here—and so do your neighbors, especially if you live in Manhattan, where the median rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time in July, and has hovered close to that height ever since. NYC rents last summer became the most expensive in the U.S., outpacing San Francisco.
Home where horror classic ‘Amityville Horror’ was filmed sells for $1.46M; evil spirits not included
The waterfront home in Toms River where portions of the famed “Amityville Horror” movie was filmed has been sold for $1.46 million. The sale of the Brooks Road home was completed last month, the buyer’s agent Brenda Connolly of Connolly Agency, told NJ Advance Media by phone Friday morning.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1