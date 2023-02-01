ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York

Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
rew-online.com

Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan has one-third of the priciest zip codes in the U.S. for renters

If you rent in New York City, you are in good company. Renters outweigh owners here by two-thirds, an inverse of the national ratio, where two-thirds are owners. You also pay a lot to rent here—and so do your neighbors, especially if you live in Manhattan, where the median rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time in July, and has hovered close to that height ever since. NYC rents last summer became the most expensive in the U.S., outpacing San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
