College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for...
Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting moving from UNC to Morehouse College
A society for training investigative journalists of color is moving from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to Morehouse College in Atlanta. New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting in 2016. At the time, it was located at City University of New York. It moved to UNC three years later.
