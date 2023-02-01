ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nystateofpolitics.com

Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Syracuse.com

Hochul proposes ‘technical’ changes to concealed carry law

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a number of “technical” revisions to New York’s contested concealed carry laws, including allowing armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing to possess a firearm in a “sensitive location.”
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget

While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents

New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair ticket, parking prices would double under state budget proposal

The price of admission and parking at the New York State Fair would double this year under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ease the fair’s growing financial losses. The $227 billion budget plan the governor submitted today proposed raising ticket prices from $3 to $6 per adult and increasing parking prices from $5 to $10 per vehicle, according to the governor’s office.
News 8 WROC

Effort to allow cannabis dispensary licensing stalls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An effort to allow licensing of cannabis dispensaries in our area as failed, at least for now. That means the delay will continue. New York State had asked a judge to remove an injunction put in place after a Michigan-based company had sued saying New York’s licensing process discriminated against out-of-state […]
governing.com

New York’s Affordable Housing Plan Bypasses Local Zoning

(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to force towns and villages to allow more affordable housing has set off a firestorm among local leaders, who say they want to keep their right to decide what’s built in their communities. Hochul’s plan would give the state...
GEORGIA STATE

