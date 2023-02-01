Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget
County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
nystateofpolitics.com
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Hochul proposes ‘technical’ changes to concealed carry law
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a number of “technical” revisions to New York’s contested concealed carry laws, including allowing armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing to possess a firearm in a “sensitive location.”
New York facing state government workforce crisis as retirements soar
Albany, N.Y. — The executive budget proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul would invest more than $18 million in programs intended to boost the state government’s lagging workforce as key agencies face a looming shortage of more than 12,500 workers. More than 26 percent of the state government workforce...
New York State Comptroller DiNapoli responds to upcoming toll increases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In December 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases, which would take effect at the start of 2024, and again at the start of 2027. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has responded to this process […]
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Major Educational Upgrade Planned for New York State Colleges, Including UAlbany!
As part of the New York Budget Presentation, Governor Kathy Hochul presented a plan for improving the educational standard of New York's state schools, and specifically, its four university centers. The plan involves matching funds that are donated to the schools privately, funds that would be geared toward hiring faculty, developing new degrees, and much more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget
While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
southarkansassun.com
New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents
New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans
Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
How NY Gov. Hochul’s budget could mean a wage increase for you
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage is already higher than the federal rate, but it could go up even higher under a plan explained in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal. She presented her plans Wednesday for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes indexing the minimum wage to inflation. During her January State of […]
NY State Fair ticket, parking prices would double under state budget proposal
The price of admission and parking at the New York State Fair would double this year under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ease the fair’s growing financial losses. The $227 billion budget plan the governor submitted today proposed raising ticket prices from $3 to $6 per adult and increasing parking prices from $5 to $10 per vehicle, according to the governor’s office.
Effort to allow cannabis dispensary licensing stalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An effort to allow licensing of cannabis dispensaries in our area as failed, at least for now. That means the delay will continue. New York State had asked a judge to remove an injunction put in place after a Michigan-based company had sued saying New York’s licensing process discriminated against out-of-state […]
Gov. Hochul pitches tax hike, casino revenue to avert transit cuts in NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul (left) wants to raise taxes and use revenue from casinos so MTA Chairman Janno Lieber (right) doesn't need to cut transit service. The MTA needs $600 million to balance its books this year, and the agency's budget gap is expected to grow to $1.6 billion by 2026. [ more › ]
governing.com
New York’s Affordable Housing Plan Bypasses Local Zoning
(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to force towns and villages to allow more affordable housing has set off a firestorm among local leaders, who say they want to keep their right to decide what’s built in their communities. Hochul’s plan would give the state...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
Here are the 7 poorest cities in New York.
Comments / 4