20 Pa. hospitals rank among best in U.S.; expert says you can live longer by knowing which
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals, including a handful in central Pennsylvania, are ranked among the 250 best in the United States by an organization called Healthgrades. Healthgrades calculates that 161,615 lives per year could be saved if all hospitals cared for patients as well as the top 250, which comprise 5% of U.S. hospitals.
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
