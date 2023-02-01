Read full article on original website
Seahawks Trade for Lamar Jackson?! How Ravens, Seattle Can Make it Work
The Seattle Seahawks getting a trade done to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson? Stranger things have happened.
Fired Commanders OC lands new job
Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Assistant GM Andy Weidl Will Have Specific Approach To Putting Draft Board Together In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a pretty significant overhaul within their front office after the 2022 NFL Draft. General Manager Omar Khan took over for Kevin Colbert and a new assistant general manager was brought in as the organization was able to snag mastermind, Andy Weidl from the Philadelphia Eagles. While...
What Dolphins Defense Should Look Like with Fangio
Breaking down the scheme that's helped make Vic Fangio one of the most respected defensive coaches around
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Sign OT David Sharpe To Futures Deal
The Baltimore Ravens officially signed OT David Sharpe to a futures contract on Thursday for the 2023 season. Baltimore has signed the following players to futures deals this offseason:. WR Shemar Bridges. DB Bopete Keyes. LB Jeremiah Moon. DT Rayshad Nichols. G John Simpson. WR Mike Thomas. TE Ben Mason.
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
George Kittle Had Hysterical Question for Brock Purdy After Injury (Video)
The 49ers tight end tried to make light of the situation.
Report: LSU 2024 target Ju'Juan Johnson has made a decision
One of LSU’s top in-state targets in the 2024 class is set to announce his commitment on Saturday as Lafayette Christian Academy athlete Ju'Juan Johnson is set to choose between Florida, Colorado and the Tigers. LSU has led the whole way for Johnson, who stands at 5-foot-11, primarily plays...
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera, QB Alex Smith Among Celebrities at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Ravens WATCH: The Night the Lights Went Out at Super Bowl 47
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII 34-31, but not before a delay due to darkness inside the Superdome.
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
