Area sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 31

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Alliance 67, Minerva 61

Marlington 75, Salem 63

Carrollton 37, West Branch 35

Sebring 44, Mineral Ridge 41

Cloverleaf 61, Southeast 54

Waterloo 55, Jackson-Milton 42

SUMMARIES

CARROLLTON 37, WEST BRANCH 35

CARROLLTON (17-2, 8-1): B. Smith 2-0-4, Mallarnee 4-4-14, Rinkes 5-1-14, C. Smith 1-0-3, Barkan 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-37.

W.BRANCH: Jackson 2-3-7, Robb 4-2-13, Anderson 3-0-8, Gregory 1-0-2, Lane 2-0-5. Totals 12-5-35.

Carrollton - 5 - 11 - 9 - 12 — 37

W.Branch - 9 - 11 - 11 - 4 — 35

3-pointers: Mallarnee 2, Robb 2, Rinkes, Anderson, Lane. Rebounds: Carrollton 25 (Mallarnee 6, Rinkes 6), W.Branch 23.

MARLINGTON 75, SALEM 63

MARLINGTON (7-10, 3-6): Himmelheber 12-5-35, Proctor 1-0-2, Bates 1-0-3, Miller 6-8-22, Heatherington 1-6-9, Yoder 2-0-4. Totals 23-19-75.

SALEM (6-11, 2-7): Fink 2-0-6, Swiger 6-4-18, Riesen 0-1-1, Kozar 1-1-3, Davidson 13-4-30, Sampson 2-0-5. Totals 24-10-63.

Marlington - 15 - 23 - 16 - 21 — 75

Salem - 19 - 15 - 11 - 18 — 63

3-pointers: Himmelheber 6, Miller 2, Fink 2, Swiger 2, Bates, Heatherington, Sampson. Total fouls: Salem 19-14. Fouled out: Proctor.

MOUNT UNION

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MOUNT UNION 25-25-25, GENEVA (PA.) 21-20-19

Mount Union (5-1, 1-0): Ternent 12 kills, 4 digs; McClure 10 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs; Trzeciak 7 kills, 1 block, 1 assist; Dole 1 ace; Bowler 4 blocks; Nussdorfer 1 block; Heeney 41 assists; Armour 2 assists, 10 digs. Geneva (3-6, 0-1): Spear 11 kills; Milroy 1 ace, 5 blocks; Thomas 15 assists; Peachey 8 digs.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Marlington at Alliance, 7

Salem at West Branch, 6:45

Minerva at Carrollton, 6:45

Louisville at Hoover, 7:15

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Mogadore at Southeast, 6:30

Bowling

Marlington at Minerva (Minerva Bowl), 4

Boys Wrestling

Louisville at Boardman, 6

Southeast at Liberty, 5:30

MOUNT UNION

Men’s basketball vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7

Women’s basketball at Baldwin Wallace, 7

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Lowellville at Sebring, 6:15

Mineral Ridge at Waterloo, 6:15

Boys Wrestling

Alliance at Minerva, 7

Salem at Marlington, 7

West Branch at Carrollton, 7

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Alliance at Marlington, 6:45

West Branch at Salem, 6:45

Lowellville at Sebring, 7

Carrollton at Minerva, 7

Hoover at Louisville, 7

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rootstown, 7

Southeast at Lake Center Christian, 7

Mineral Ridge at Waterloo, 7

MOUNT UNION

Men’s and women’s track & field at Ashland

Men’s volleyball at Concordia (Wis.) tournament, 6

