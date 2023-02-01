ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Union basketball teams play Baldwin Wallace in Ohio Athletic Conference games

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
The Mount Union basketball teams play Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday. Both games tip off at 7 p.m., with the men’s game at the Timken Gymnasium and the women’s game in Berea. Here is a preview of both games:

MOUNT UNION MEN

The records: Mount Union is 17-2 overall and 10-2 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, and ranked No. 5 nationally by D3hoops.com following a 73-66 win at Ohio Northern on Saturday. 4-72 loss at John Carroll on Wednesday. BW (9-10, 5-7) lost at home to Marietta, 86-84, on Saturday.

The coaches: Mike Fuline is 211-97 in his 12th season at Mount Union. Tom Heil is 110-80 in eight seasons at BW, and 132-87 in nine seasons overall.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 6-3 Sr. Collen Gurley (13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game); 6-6 Jr. Christian Parker (17.4, 7.4, 1.5); 6-5 Gr. Braedon Poole (8.2, 5.0, 0.6); 6-3 Gr. Sr. Darrell Newsom (10.5, 2.3, 1.0) and 6-0 Sr. Chris Painter Jr. (6.4, 2.3, 2.4).

BW: 6-2 Soph. Ashton Price (15.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.9 apg); 6-5 Sr. Jackson Simmons (10.1, 7.1, 1.3); 6-6 Soph. Zoltan Nagy (3.4, 4.9, 1.0); 6-1 Sr. Jake Snyder (12.7, 3.5, 4.4), and 6-3 Sr. Anthony Mazzeo (17.4, 5.1, 2.3).

Notes: Mount Union defeated Baldwin Wallace 84-81 in Berea on Jan. 4. Christian Parker scored a career-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Darrell Newsom and Collen Gurley added 16 and 13 points, respectively. … Jackson Simmons led BW with 25 points and he added nine rebounds. Jake Snyder (18) and Ashton Price (15) also scored in double figures, and Zoltan Nagy had 12 rebounds. … Parker needs 7 points to reach 1,000 for his Mount Union career. He will be the 35th player in Raider history to reach the plateau. … Corey Hudson scored a career-high 17 points for Mount Union in Saturday’s win at Ohio Northern.

Next: Mount Union travels to Wilmington for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.

MOUNT UNION WOMEN

The records: Mount Union is 6-13, 3-9 in the OAC after losing to No. 13 Ohio Northern 90-47 on Saturday. Baldwin Wallace, ranked No. 14, lost to Marietta 59-49.

The coaches: Suzy Venet is 281-185 in her 18th season at Mount Union, and 292-201 overall. Cheri Harrer is 661-235 in 33 seasons at BW.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 5-3 Soph. Dae Dae Nash (7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game); 5-8 Sr. Gretchen Koken (10.5, 6.8, 1.1); 5-10 Fr. Audrey Livesay (3.6, 2.2, 0.5); 5-6 Soph. Ali Hudik (8.0, 2.5, 1.7), and 5-7 Sr. Emma Cannon (10.2, 4.3, 1.2).

BW: 5-11 Soph. Bella Vaillant (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.6 apg); 5-11 Soph. Caely Ressler (8.9, 6.7, 1.3); 5-4 Soph. Emily Irwin (10.7, 1.1, 1.9); 5-5 Sr. Regan Schill (3.5, 1.0, 0.3), and 5-10 Gr. Megan Hensel (7.8, 4.8, 0.6).

Notes: Mount Union played a terrific game against the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 4, losing 75-73 in overtime. Ali Hudik led Mount Union with 17 points, while Emma Cannon finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Madison Hensley came off the bench for 12 points. Caely Ressler led BW with 23 points and eight rebounds. Megan Hensel scored 18 and Kira Philpot had 10.

Next: Mount Union travels to Wilmington for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday.

