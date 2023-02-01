COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began approving dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law made Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use. Under the amendment, non-medicinal pot use became legal in the state in December. But sales were stalled because the health department had until Friday to issue business licenses. Forrest Wilson, a 23-year-old Columbia resident, said he found out that stores began selling marijuana recreationally and “wanted to give it a shot.” He bought a pre-rolled joint filled with a strain called biscotti.

