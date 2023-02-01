Greenville, South Carolina – January 28, 2023 Rhiannon Poore, CEO and founder of Forge Search, a Greenville-based professional recruiting firm focused on recruiting for accounting & finance, marketing & sales, and HR and operations, has been elected to the board of directors for the United Way of Greenville County. Founded in 1922, the United Way of Greenville County seeks to "mobilize people and resources to improve lives, strengthen the community and advance equity for the benefit of all." Programs include the 2-1-1 Resource Line which helps connect people with community resources like food, shelter, employment, and transportation, the Opportunity Center which offers financial counseling, income tax assistance, and access to loans, and the IMAP, an interactive map of services in the community. The board of directors provides governance, monitors policies and programs, and establishes strategic purpose and direction for the organization. New board members include leaders from AMECO, Kiona Technologies, ITW Hartness, and the United Community Bank.

