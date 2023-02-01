Read full article on original website
buffalonynews.net
Anderson Automotive Announces Acquisition of Bradshaw Automotive Group Dealerships
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / The Anderson Automotive Group, an automotive retailer with 8 dealerships located in North and South Carolina, announced today its acquisition of the Bradshaw Automotive group of dealerships. This includes a Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac store in Greer, SC and Honda, Acura,...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
FOX Carolina
Upstate non-profits and Prisma Health launch new foodshare program, feeding 440 families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new food initiative will help fill the gaps in access to fresh and affordable food in Greenville county. It’s a USDA food share program called the Produce Prescription Initiative. Greenville is one of only a few South Carolina counties to get this funding.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
greenvillejournal.com
Windy City Burgers to launch lunch hours
Windy City Burgers in downtown Greenville is expanding its hours. Beginning Feb. 8, the eatery at 12 E. Coffee St. will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. The eatery will also offer a 15% discount for patrons wishing to take their orders...
Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond continues to advance the City of Greenville
Greenville is investing $36 million into roads, sidewalks, and public spaces through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond.
FOX Carolina
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas shot down by U.S. officials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sightings of the Chinese spy balloon in the Upstate and North Carolina were reported on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from multiple viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
gsabusiness.com
New bourbon bar, restaurant opens at warehouse district in Greenville
The development group that brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, just opened a new bourbon bar and restaurant concept at Hampton Station in Greenville on Wednesday. Bourbon Street at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue...
Upstate fire department goes above and beyond with training
A fire department in the Upstate is taking training to the next level as they prepare to respond to incidents involving petroleum.
Chinese balloon spotted over the Upstate
The Chinese balloon has been spotted over the Upstate. Images have been surfacing of the apparatus believed to be used in communications by the Chinese government.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store
Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining
The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
WYFF4.com
'I see an opportunity for the ground to be molded': Easley man looks to break barriers in professional bowling
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Pushing the needle forward comes in many shapes and forms and one upstate man is playing his part in the sport of bowling. It's a sport that is a game for most but for Adrian Ivery from Easley, South Carolina, it's a way of life. "Each...
gsabizwire.com
Rhiannon Poore, CEO of Forge Search, Elected to United Way of Greenville County Board of Directors
Greenville, South Carolina – January 28, 2023 Rhiannon Poore, CEO and founder of Forge Search, a Greenville-based professional recruiting firm focused on recruiting for accounting & finance, marketing & sales, and HR and operations, has been elected to the board of directors for the United Way of Greenville County. Founded in 1922, the United Way of Greenville County seeks to "mobilize people and resources to improve lives, strengthen the community and advance equity for the benefit of all." Programs include the 2-1-1 Resource Line which helps connect people with community resources like food, shelter, employment, and transportation, the Opportunity Center which offers financial counseling, income tax assistance, and access to loans, and the IMAP, an interactive map of services in the community. The board of directors provides governance, monitors policies and programs, and establishes strategic purpose and direction for the organization. New board members include leaders from AMECO, Kiona Technologies, ITW Hartness, and the United Community Bank.
Spartanburg Co. to replace Belcher Road bridge in March
Spartanburg County will widen Belcher Road and will build a new bridge over Lawsons Fork Creek in March.
WYFF4.com
Greenville: Soteria searches for new workshop after fire, faces opposition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps men and women coming out of prison is working to rebuild but is facing some roadblocks. A fire destroyed Soteria Community Development Corporation's workshop over the summer, which houses their woodworking business. "Totally destroyed our woodshop," CEO Jerry Blassingame said. "We...
furman.edu
A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville forms committee, will soon launch new Black History Month initiative
We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
