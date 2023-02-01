ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

AUBURN — For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an town classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street.

Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a supermarket known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St.

The Park N' Shop, which took over Labonte's Market, has undergone extensive interior renovations in the last five months. The store was closed during that time. It reopened Wednesday, with a recognition event planned for Saturday .

Wednesday, shoppers saw the store breathe new life, when the glass doors reopened after the lengthy shutdown.

Kevin Meehan, store owner for two years, strolled along the new shiny vinyl flooring that replaced the everlasting carpets. He smiled as he pointed to the newly lit aisles of nonperishables that take up the store’s central block.

He said that the store has a refreshed look, with the shelves repainted and price tags magnified. The frozen-section aisles also feature new coolers.

The Auburn Park ‘N Shop shares a 78,195-square-foot building with a T.J. Maxx and Jasmine Asian Restaurant.

To the left of its entrance, the fresh produce wall starts the cycle around the store where locally sourced vegetables and fruit are sold during the warmer seasons.

Along the same wall, the store’s bakery invites with the aroma of fresh bread, followed by the meat section, where seven butchers are dedicated to preparing fresh meat cuts every day including house-ground hamburger, according to Meehan.

The right-most wall of the store closes the loop with a section dedicated to dairy products, while at the end of it, the selections of craft beers and wines offer shoppers the last push to the finish line of five checkout lanes.

“People love this store because it’s a small store. It’s easy to navigate,” said Meehan. “I doubt that your grandmother or maybe even your parents want to go and walk through two and a half acres of a store to buy $100 worth of groceries."

Two stores in longtime family chain

The Auburn location of Park ‘N Shop is one of the two remaining stores that were once part of a family chain.

It stems from a small Webster store owned by an Albanian immigrant, Alex Pappas, who in 1915, started a small grocery store on Pleasant Street in Webster, running it by himself while his family resided in his native Albania.

Pappas sold the store four years later to bring his wife and son, Peter, to the United States. He bought the store back in 1925, this time with a shingle on his Main Street store that read “Alex Pappas and Son,” marking a new era for the store.

It was Peter, who in 1950, took the next step in the family business, expanding the small grocery store into a market by three times, and later becoming big enough to be called a “real supermarket” in 1959, when the name Park ‘N Shop was also coined.

“It was (a) family thing,” said Peter in the story, referring to the involvement of his wife, brother and daughter and her family in the business.

Park ‘N Shop eventually grew to several stores with locations in Webster, Dudley, Auburn, Blackstone and Southbridge, but was later reduced to the two that exist today - in Auburn and Dudley.

Meehan bought the business from the Pappas family's third generation in 2021, also acquiring the Dudley Park ‘N Shop. He said that Park 'N Shop might expand in Mendon, where efforts to open a store there is in the works.

Meehan is a prominent Milford investor owning other property in the area including Imperial Cars in Mendon.

Saturday, the Auburn store will kick off a weeklong offer with specials that include $2.99 per egg carton.

“These are 1970s prices,” said Meehan.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era

