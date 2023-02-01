ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Orange, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LENOX, MA
Matthew Peca pushes Thunderbirds to seventh-straight victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-17-1-4) set a team record by posting their seventh straight win, 4-2, over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-18-2-3) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds spotted the Penguins the early lead on Wednesday on the road, and the Penguins politely reciprocated just 4:03...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Thunderbirds’ Ice-O-Topes Night has sold out

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Feb.. 4 - the 3rd installment of Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - has officially sold out. Fans who were unable to secure their tickets to Ice-O-Topes Night will still...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
