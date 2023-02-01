Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Southwick boys basketball completes comeback over Easthampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Southwick boys basketball team completed a much-needed comeback over Easthampton, picking up a 53-47 win on Friday night.
Scoreboard: Taylor Garabedian leads Hoosac Valley girls basketball past Mount Greylock & more
Hoosac Valley girls basketball defeated Mount Greylock, 52-40, in Friday night’s matchup. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Springfield boys basketball motivated to make postseason run, earn region’s respect: ‘The chip on our shoulder is huge’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. West Springfield senior Hasanat Ashraf stood behind his team’s bench with a water bottle in his right hand while his left hand rested on his hip, watching Agawam’s point guard dribble the ball up court.
Trio of players record double-doubles, lead UMass women’s basketball past La Salle, 66-42
PHILADELPHIA – Three Minutewomen record double-doubles to help the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to a 66-42 victory over La Salle University at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday afternoon. Senior Sydney Taylor garnered her first career double-double, registering a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, while senior...
Who are the Goodnow Award winners? Look back at 42 years of top girls basketball players in Western Mass.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive presented the 2021-2022 Vi Goodnow Award Wednesday night to Springfield Central senior Julie Bahati during halftime of the Golden Eagles game against Longmeadow.
Amherst, Ludlow find success at Saturday’s Fast Chance swim meet
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Swimmers from Western Massachusetts competed in the Fast Chance swim meet on Saturday morning at West Springfield High School.
UMass men’s basketball struggles defensively in 93-78 loss to Davidson
AMHERST - Same struggles, different day. The UMass men’s basketball team trailed for most of Saturday’s contest and couldn’t overcome Davidson’s 3-point shooting, losing 93-78. It was UMass’ second consecutive loss and the most points it has allowed at the Mullins Center this season. “I’m...
Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati presented with Vi Goodnow award at Golden Eagles home game
SPRINGFIELD — It wasn’t always this way for Julie Bahati. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
Orange, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lenox Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Ralph C Mahar Regional High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
Matthew Peca pushes Thunderbirds to seventh-straight victory
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-17-1-4) set a team record by posting their seventh straight win, 4-2, over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-18-2-3) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds spotted the Penguins the early lead on Wednesday on the road, and the Penguins politely reciprocated just 4:03...
Springfield Thunderbirds’ Ice-O-Topes Night has sold out
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Feb.. 4 - the 3rd installment of Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - has officially sold out. Fans who were unable to secure their tickets to Ice-O-Topes Night will still...
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Chicopee Committee deadlocks in effort to name Chicopee School superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee deadlocked in an attempt to select a superintendent Tuesday night, debating between the current interim superintendent and the executive director for a Connecticut school district. After a long and sometimes contentious debate, six members of the School Committee voted to hire Marcus Ware, the...
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield reopens serving cajun/creole food and smoothies
Nana's Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.
Several Westfield veterans volunteering as extra eyes for school safety
WESTFIELD — A plan to have veterans serve as school safety attendants will start in the next couple of weeks, after the pilot program got the go-ahead from the School Committee in December. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes, who said the assignment will be part of her tax write-off...
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
