ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook

By Alyssa Taglia
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM92f_0kYUZS8K00

Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down.

“My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.”

Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a parent.

“I was in a medically induced coma, so my parents chose for me, which I’m very happy they did,” Hunter said.

Now, four years later, Jalyn — a quadruple amputee — is a sophomore at Southern Connecticut State University. She embodies determination, strength and a positive mindset. This carries her through life, just like any other college student.

“You can’t think negative like I cant do it,” Hunter said. “You have to think: I can do it.”

She said that for every goal she’s had, she just had to think positive. Currently, she’s a cashier at Home Depot and inspires everyone around her.

“I try to encourage them,” Hunter said. “I try to get them to see ok she can do this she can do that. Well how does she do this and do that? I think I just make them have a different perspective on life.”

She credits her medical team at Yale New Haven Hospital, paired with the support from her family, friends and community for her recovery and how far she has come.

“I just want everyone to know I’m still living life and I’m living a pretty good one, as you guys can see,” Hunter said.”

She is a warrior, who in the face of adversity, doesn’t give up and pushes on.

“You jus have to keep going,” Hunter said. “Life is too short.”

If you know of a warrior in your community who should be recognized for helping others, you can nominate them as Wednesday’s Warrior. Send your submissions to ReportIt@wtnh.com and tell us why we need to meet them!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bridgeport holds vigil to honor Tyre Nichols

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bridgeport held a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Memphis.           The vigil was held at noon at Bridgeport City Hall on Friday. The Bridgeport Police Department was there in force as were city leaders and community members. Clergy members said the vigil […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Rebuilt Nissan donated to Jewish Federation of Eastern Conn.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Giving new life to old cars all for a good cause. The National Auto Body Council’s recycled rides program teamed up with local partners to refurbish a car in a ceremony at Audi New London. Officials donated the refurbished Nissan to the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut. “We’re always struggling […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Organization helps Connecticut high school students get internships

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A local organization is teaching high school students in the greater Hartford area the skills they need to begin internships that will ultimately prepare them for the workforce. William James is a graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford and a former participant of ReadyCT. He’s now on his way to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven travelers bracing for bitter wind chill

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rail travelers got a little cold shock as they stepped off trains Thursday evening into bitter wind chills. “I mean, it’s very cold,” said Sophia Freaney, who is from Boston and visiting a friend in the area. “These pants are thin, but I know it’s supposed to be much colder […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Cold weather can trigger rare blood flow disorder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Exposure to the bitter cold can turn your fingers or toes pale, but oftentimes this issue is not just poor circulation, but Raynaud’s syndrome. In cold weather, your body tries to preserve your core temperature by constricting your blood vessels, which means that blood flow can become constricted. If you […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Delays expected: Cold weather conditions lead to fueling issues at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The extreme cold weather led to fueling delays at Bradley International Airport Saturday morning, officials said. According to Bradley International, the airlines’ fueling contractor experienced issues with some of their equipment, causing delays. The fueling contractor worked to resume normal fueling operations, which resumed as normal around 2:30 p.m. officials […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy