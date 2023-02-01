Read full article on original website
WCAX
WMTW
Sebago man arrested after reportedly punching sheriff's deputy multiple times
SEBAGO, Maine — A Sebago man faces several charges after his arrest Thursday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a Sheriff's Deputy. Christopher Hunt, 42, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail. On Thursday, Cumberland County Sheriffs were called to the area of Folly Road and Route 114 in Sebago...
WGME
WGME
rewind1009.com
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — A man from Berlin was charged Friday evening in connection with a deadly shooting in that city, investigators said. Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the Attorney General's office,...
truecountry935.com
Police Investigate The Armed Robbery Of Maine Mail Carrier
According to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department, they are investigating the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier. According to the Facebook post, the incident happened near 66 Westminster Street in Lewiston (Maine) at about 5 o'clock on Thursday night. The suspect made off...
WMTW
Maine female inmates accused of smuggling drugs behind bars
BANGOR, Maine — A female inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor is accused of smuggling drugs into the jail using a canister she hid inside her body. Police say there was a medical event at the jail on Jan. 15, and three female inmates had to be taken to the hospital.
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
Motorcycle driver sentenced for slamming into Auburn runner
LEWISTON, Maine — Tyrone Fulgham was close to death after being hit by a motorcycle while jogging in Auburn in September of 2021. The father of three lost his leg and underwent 8 different surgeries. The driver of that motorcycle, Mason Perez, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing the crash.
WPFO
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
newstalknewengland.com
New York Man Pleads Guilty In Bangor, Maine To Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
Camby Wilson, 22, of New York pleaded guilty Thursday at U.S. District Court in Bangor, Maine to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wilson knowingly possessed a firearm during a March 2022 traffic stop in Augusta, Maine. The firearm was loaded with four rounds of ammunition. A 2019...
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
truecountry935.com
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
truecountry935.com
WGME
WPFO
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
