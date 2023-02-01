Read full article on original website
ABC News
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan
The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill
China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
Defense Secretary Austin 'seriously doubts' China invasion of Taiwan is 'imminent'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he "seriously doubts" that China's increased aggression in and off the Taiwan Strait means that an invasion is "imminent."
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Dozens of Chinese military planes, vessels detected in Taiwan waters and airspace
Chinese military planes and ships were detected near Taiwan again Wednesday as tensions continue to escalate.
maritime-executive.com
Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States
Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan
The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.
China Warns Ukraine Not To Accept Aid From Taiwan
Kaohsiung Music Center and Lingyaliao Railroad Bridge lit with Ukrainian flag colors at 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, days after invasion.Photo byTiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai) via Wikimedia Commons.
WMBF
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Aside from the government...
US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China’s push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d’affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War. But China’s bold moves in the region have the U.S. seeking to increase its engagement in a number of ways, such as by donating COVID-19 vaccines, bringing back Peace Corps volunteers to several island nations, and investing in forestry and tourism projects. “The opening of the embassy builds on our efforts not only to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the region, but also to engage further with our Pacific neighbors, connect United States programs and resources with needs on the ground, and build people-to-people ties,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
OilPrice.com
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Recent developments concerning North Korea pose both traditional and non-traditional security challenges to China. Beijing has both the motivation and the ability to take a leading role in inspiring a change of course by North Korea. China should play a more positive role in the North Korean denuclearization process by...
China, US Tensions Rise Over Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
"BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it was looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace over sensitive sites — a discovery that further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country” and urged calm while the facts are established.The reports came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to make his first trip to Beijing this weekend. The visit has not been formally announced, and it was not immediately clear if the balloon's discovery...
msn.com
China rushes to cap damage over suspected spy balloon as Blinken delays trip
Beijing on Saturday offered a subdued rebuttal to Washington’s decision to delay a high-level visit after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered hovering over the United States, derailing China’s recent efforts to repair its most important bilateral relationship. Hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was...
newsnationnow.com
China says balloon a ‘civilian airship’; Blinken stalls Beijing trip
BILLINGS, Mont. (NewsNation) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes diplomatic trip to Beijing as the White House weighs how to respond to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the U.S. In a press conference Friday, Blinken said the...
China contacts Prague over Czech president-elect speaking to Taiwan president
BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday it was in touch with Prague over President-elect Petr Pavel's scheduled call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen.
msn.com
US Wins Expanded Access to Philippine Bases Amid China Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- The US secured access to more Philippine military bases, clearing the way for a greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific region as tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea persist. Most Read from Bloomberg. The announcement Thursday of a plan to designate four new locations...
