France 24
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.” In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis was asked about the process in Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples. In the interview, the pope said that while dialogue is good, “the German experience does not help.” He said the process to date has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity.
Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation.Aid groups are hoping Francis’ trip will shine a spotlight on two of the world’s forgotten conflicts and rekindle international attention on some of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises, amid donor fatigue and new aid priorities in Ukraine.But Francis’ trip will also bring him face-to-face with the future of the Catholic Church: Africa is one of the...
Pope Francis performs a high-wire act as he courts followers in Africa
The progressive Pontifex is visiting parts of Africa this week, and must fulfill a balancing act that looks towards the expansion of his church and the ideological clashes that are coming up.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Quartz
Africans are less safe than they were a decade ago
Africa is now less safe and less secure than it was 10 years ago, hampering continental progress toward effective governance, according to a new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance found that “almost 70% (69.3%) of Africa’s population lives in a country where...
BBC
Pope and archbishop on historic peace mission to South Sudan
There has never been a visit like it and it has been years in the planning. The first people to greet Pope Francis when he arrived in the South Sudanese capital were Archbishop Justin Welby and Moderator Rev Iain Greenshields, who both boarded the papal plane moments after it landed.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Australian Catholic groups push for progressive church reforms in wake of George Pell’s death
Reformists say timing of gathering on day of Pell’s funeral a coincidence but does set up an ‘interesting contrast’
Afghan refugees settled in London told to uproot families and move 200 miles
Forty families brought to UK after fleeing Taliban given only weeks to move to West Yorkshire
marketscreener.com
Protect, advance women for a better South Sudan, pope says
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis joined other Christian leaders and the U.N. on Saturday in urging the protection and advancement of women in South Sudan, where rape has been a weapon of war, child brides are common and most girls do not reach secondary education. The rights of girls and...
Pope urges Congo youth to reject corruption and they respond
Pope Francis has led Congo's young people in a rousing denunciation of political corruption
Help world’s poor as well as Ukraine, say faith charities as pope visits South Sudan
An open letter, backed by opinion poll, urges the UK to restore aid budget on eve of a three-day ‘pilgrimage for peace’ in the east African country
qcnews.com
Pope rallies Congo’s youth, and gets a thunderous response
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s young people to work for a peaceful and honest future on Thursday, getting a raucous response from a generation that has been particularly hard-hit by the country’s chronic poverty, corruption and conflict. Deafening cheers and chants greeted Francis on...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says
Taliban ministers have told a senior UN official they plan to draw up new guidelines to allow Afghan women to work in some humanitarian operations. Martin Griffiths told the BBC he had received "encouraging responses" from a wide range of Taliban ministers during talks in Kabul, even if last month's edict banning Afghan women working for NGOs is not reversed.
The Jewish Press
Israel Preparing for Iranian Vengeance on Civilian Targets
Israel’s security apparatus has been discussing the timing of Iran’s revenge for the damage attributed to Israel at the advanced weapons facility in Isfahan, Kan 11 reported Monday night. The Iranians are expected to attack Israeli tourists, businessmen, and senior officials abroad, as well as embassies (as they have recently done against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran), or vessels that are part-owned by Israelis.
